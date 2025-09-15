IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Lodges ICC Complaint To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan after their Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai has snowballed into a major controversy, with the PCB filing a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi slammed the move as against sportsmanship, while Pakistan’s camp expressed disappointment over India’s “silent protest"

Summary
Summary

  • India’s players skipped handshakes with Pakistan after their seven-wicket win in Dubai.

  • PCB filed a complaint against referee Andy Pycroft, demanding his removal.

  • Pakistan officials, including coach Mike Hesson, expressed disappointment at the lack of sportsmanship.

The strained political relations between India and Pakistan spilled onto the cricket field during their Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday. India’s players refused to shake hands with their counterparts after completing a seven-wicket win, a move described as a ‘silent protest’.

The non-cricketing drama escalated further when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC), seeking the immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft.

PCB Targets Pycroft’s Role At Toss

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the grievance stemmed from the toss, where Pycroft allegedly asked Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha to avoid shaking hands with his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav. Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded the immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup.”

In a late-night statement in Urdu, the PCB accused Pycroft of acting “against sportsmanship,” adding that team manager Naveed Akram Cheema had filed a “formal protest against the match referee’s behavior” with the ICC. The governing body is yet to issue a public response.

“Utterly disappointing” – Naqvi

Naqvi also criticized the incident publicly, saying: “Utterly disappointing to witness the lack of sportsmanship. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Let’s hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace.”

India’s walk-off, Pakistan’s reaction

On the field, India captain Suryakumar Yadav sealed the win with the bat but refused to engage in post-match handshakes. He and Shivam Dube walked directly to the dressing room after the game.

In response, Agha opted against appearing for his scheduled post-match TV interview with former India international Sanjay Manjrekar, a move Pakistan coach Mike Hesson called a “follow-on effect.”

Hesson explained: “We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game, we obviously are disappointed that our opposition didn't do that. We sort of went over there to shake hands and they'd already gone into the changing room. That was a disappointing way for the match to finish, and a match we were disappointed for the way we played but we were certainly willing to shake hands.”

Published At:
