IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Refuses Customary Handshake With Salman Agha At Toss

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: The India–Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai has been overshadowed by political and social tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Calls for boycott were ignored, but the charged atmosphere was evident at the toss, where captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha refused to shake hands or make eye contact

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Refuses Customary Handshake With Salman Agha At Toss
  • India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash goes ahead despite boycott calls after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

  • At the toss, captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha refused to shake hands, highlighting frosty relations.

  • Indian camp says they are aware of public emotions, with the team’s actions reflecting the nation’s sentiment.

The Asia Cup Group A clash between India and Pakistan has unfolded under a cloud of political and social controversy. With the nation still reeling from the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor, many fans and political voices in India had urged for a boycott.

Despite the strong emotions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pressed ahead, citing tournament rules, as the arch-rivals took the field in Dubai for their first meeting since the war earlier this year.

No Handshake at the Toss

Adding to the tension, the pre-match toss ceremony broke tradition. India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav pointedly refused the customary handshake with Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha.

When presenter Ravi Shastri introduced the skippers, Suryakumar chose not to extend his hand, while Agha too avoided the gesture and instead handed over the team sheet to the umpire. Neither captain made eye contact, underlining the frosty atmosphere.

Dressing Room Mood Reflects National Sentiment

Indian assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged before the game that the players were acutely aware of the nation’s emotions and sympathised with the public mood. The decision by Suryakumar and his team to avoid symbolic gestures at the toss appeared to reflect the same sentiment: professionalism on the field, but no camaraderie off it.

Published At:
