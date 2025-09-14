IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Spinners In Action As Suryakumar-led India Eye Win

IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Follow the live blog and updates from the sixth match of the Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
IND Vs PAK T20 Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Updates
IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Updates: Arch Rivals Meet Again Amid Political Backlash
IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the sixth match of the Group A clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. India enter the contest as overwhelming favourites, boasting a balanced and star-studded squad, including Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav. However, political tensions and calls for a boycott have dampened the excitement surrounding the fixture. Despite that, this historic rivalry holds weight, especially with a T20 World Cup around the corner. Expect India to impose their dominance with a well-oiled strategy focusing on aggressive batting and experienced spinners. Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, have restructured their approach by giving chances to young talent like Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz, moving away from established players such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Although underdogs, Pakistan’s familiarity with UAE conditions and the presence of wicket-taker Shaheen Afridi could challenge India’s firepower.
LIVE UPDATES

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Live Score: Highest Total In T20Is

192/5 – India vs Pakistan (December 28, 2012)

182/5 – Pakistan vs India (September 4, 2022)

181/7 – Pakistan vs India (December 28, 2012)

Here are the key stats ahead of the much anticipated clash

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Live Score: Win Prediction

According to Google’s win predictor, India holds a 74% chance of winning this encounter, while Pakistan has a 26% chance. The prediction favors India heavily, based on their superior squad depth, recent form, and the presence of match-winners across all departments. Still, Pakistan’s understanding of UAE conditions and key bowlers like Shaheen Afridi keep them in the mix for an upset.

IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Update: Last 5 T20Is

India won by 6 runs

India won by 4 wickets

Pakistan won by 5 wickets

India won by 5 wickets

Pakistan won by 10 wickets

India have held the upper hand in recent years, winning 3 of the last 5 encounters.

IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Update: Head-to-Head

India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times in T20 Internationals. India leads the series with 10 wins, while Pakistan has secured 3 victories. Their most recent encounter was on June 9, 2024, in New York, where India won by 6 runs.

IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Update: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Published At:
