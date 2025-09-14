IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Updates: Arch Rivals Meet Again Amid Political Backlash AP/Eduardo Munoz

IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the sixth match of the Group A clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. India enter the contest as overwhelming favourites, boasting a balanced and star-studded squad, including Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav. However, political tensions and calls for a boycott have dampened the excitement surrounding the fixture. Despite that, this historic rivalry holds weight, especially with a T20 World Cup around the corner. Expect India to impose their dominance with a well-oiled strategy focusing on aggressive batting and experienced spinners. Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, have restructured their approach by giving chances to young talent like Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz, moving away from established players such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Although underdogs, Pakistan’s familiarity with UAE conditions and the presence of wicket-taker Shaheen Afridi could challenge India’s firepower.

14 Sept 2025, 06:09:26 pm IST IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Live Score: Highest Total In T20Is 192/5 – India vs Pakistan (December 28, 2012) 182/5 – Pakistan vs India (September 4, 2022) 181/7 – Pakistan vs India (December 28, 2012) Here are the key stats ahead of the much anticipated clash

14 Sept 2025, 05:51:07 pm IST IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Live Score: Win Prediction According to Google’s win predictor, India holds a 74% chance of winning this encounter, while Pakistan has a 26% chance. The prediction favors India heavily, based on their superior squad depth, recent form, and the presence of match-winners across all departments. Still, Pakistan’s understanding of UAE conditions and key bowlers like Shaheen Afridi keep them in the mix for an upset.

14 Sept 2025, 05:33:15 pm IST IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Update: Last 5 T20Is India won by 6 runs India won by 4 wickets Pakistan won by 5 wickets India won by 5 wickets Pakistan won by 10 wickets India have held the upper hand in recent years, winning 3 of the last 5 encounters.

14 Sept 2025, 05:27:52 pm IST IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Update: Head-to-Head India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times in T20 Internationals. India leads the series with 10 wins, while Pakistan has secured 3 victories. Their most recent encounter was on June 9, 2024, in New York, where India won by 6 runs.