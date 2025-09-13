India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND V PAK Clash

  • Arch-rivals India take on Pakistan in the match 6 of ongoing Asia Cup

  • IND have already won their opening match of the tournament

  • PAK too thrashed OMN in their opening game

It's the mother of all battles as cricket's most talked-about rivalry takes centerstage in Dubai when India go head-to-head against Pakistan in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14. Both sides come into this game after a positive result.

The winner of this tie could possibly top Group A unless Pakistan lose to UAE by a bigger margin (or less). India started off the tournament with a nine-wicket win over UAE whereas Pakistan thrashed Oman in their game.

India and Pakistan last met each other in Dubai on Feb. 23, during the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Check out the three key battles from the India vs Pakistan clash that will play a major role in deciding the outcome.

Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Shah Afridi

The dashing young opener Abhishek Sharma knows no fear and his gung-ho batting up the order, sets the tone for India and rest of their innings. Pakistan will have to dismiss Abhishek early on if they are to stamp their authority in the game and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be tasked to deliver the same. IND vs PAK clashes are know to sizzle and this mouthwatering dual could be one to watch especially in the battling heat of Dubai.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Fakhar Zaman

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav started the tournament strongly, by picking four wickets (4/7) against the hosts as India won in comfortable fashion. However, Pakistan provides a different proposition as do Fakhar Zaman, who has a liking towards Indian bowling. The southpaw will be up for the big game and his aim will be to score as many runs as possible. With conditions on the slower side, Fakhar's patience will be tested against the slow bowling of Kuldeep on the Dubai pitch.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Saim Ayub

Former Pakistan cricketer turned expert Tanvir Ahmed has already started mind games by stating that 23-year-old Saim Ayub will hold the upper-hand against Jasprit Bumrah. I think Saim Ayub will hit Bumrah for six sixes in this Asia Cup,” Ahmed had said. However, Saim was dismissed for a duck against Oman as fans trolled the former PAK cricketer online. Bumrah always delivers against the Men In Green and Sunday's fixture will be no less. Bumrah took 3/14 against Pakistan when these side last met in New York at the ICC T20 World Cup back in June 2024.

India's Squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (Wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Squad vs India Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(C), Hasan Nawaz

Pakistan's Squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (Wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Salman Mirza and Sufiyan Muqeem.

