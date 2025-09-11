India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Thrilled With Return After ‘Tough’ National Team Absence

India beat UAE in the Asia Cup 2025 by 93 balls
Kuldeep Yadav returned to the India squad, taking four wickets for seven runs
Kuldeep acknowledged the tough journey back to the national team
Kuldeep Yadav admitted it was "tough" being left out of the India squad in recent months, but made an instant impact on his return against the United Arab Emirates.
Kuldeep has not played a T20I for India since the 2024 T20I World Cup final, when they beat South Africa by seven runs to secure the trophy.
But he played a key role in ensuring India's Asia Cup campaign got off to an incredible start, taking an astonishing 4-7 as India limited hosts UAE to just 57 from their innings.
India dismantled their opponents inside just 14 overs and made light work of the chase, taking just 27 balls to wrap up their emphatic triumph.
With 93 balls to spare, it is the second-most deliveries that a full-member side has had remaining when wrapping up a T20I win, after England against Oman last year (101 balls).
Kuldeep was named Player of the Match but acknowledged it had taken hard work for him to get back in the fold.
"It was tough for me," Kuldeep said.
"Thanks to Adrian, the trainer. I was working on my bowling and my fitness as well; everything is going perfectly.
"Tried to hit the right length, and it matters a lot, reading the batters on what they are trying to do. Even [on Wednesday], as well, reacting to what the batters would do on the next ball."
Suryakumar Yadav also hailed Kuldeep's influence, but noted how important the batters' quick start also was to the win.
Abhishek Sharma came flying out of the blocks, getting 30 off 16 balls (two fours, three maximums), while Shubman Gill added an extra 20 to Suryakumar's seven, and the captain hailed his team's attitude.
"Clinical performance from the boys," he said. "We wanted good attitude and energy on the field, and that's what we got.
"Here it is very hot right now, and Kuldeep did well, got good support from Hardik [Pandya], [Shivam] Dube and [Jasprit] Bumrah.
"[Abhishek] is currently the world number one batter for a reason; he sets the tone, irrespective of if we chase 200 or 50, unbelievable from him."
India, who sit top of Group A after their first game, will next face rivals Pakistan on Sunday.