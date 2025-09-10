IND Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Stats: India Fly Over Emirates In Massive Win - Record Check

IND Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Records: India's campaign began with a ruthless nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in Dubai, with the match completed in just 106 balls. Kuldeep Yadav starred with 4/7 as India chased 58 in 4.3 overs, warming up for the blockbuster clash with Pakistan

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Stats: India Complete Massive Win - Record Check
IND Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Stats: India Complete Massive Win - Record Check Photo: X/BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The India vs UAE clash ranks fourth all-time for fewest balls in a completed T20I

  • This Group A match is also the third-most balls left in a successful T20I chase by Full Member teams

  • Chasing a 58-run target, India reached 60/1 in 4.3 overs, with 93 balls remaining

  • But the win was set up by bowlers -- Kuldeep Yadav (4/7), Shivam Dube (3/4), and Jasprit Bumrah

  • India face Pakistan on September 14 in a high-stakes Group A showdown

India started their Asia Cup title defence with a nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Wednesday (September 10).

The India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Group A match lasted just 106 deliveries, placing it fourth on the list of shortest completed T20 International games between national teams.

Only the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka games in Chattogram, Bangladesh (2014), the Oman vs England fixture in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda (2024), and the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka clash in Sharjah, UAE (2021) were completed in fewer balls.

After choosing to bowl first, India dismissed the UAE for 57 all out in 13.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets for seven runs, while Shivam Dube added three for four. Jasprit Bumrah's early breakthrough set the tone for a disciplined bowling effort.

India chased the target down in just 4.3 overs, wrapping up the innings at 60/1 with 93 balls to spare.

Opener Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16) launched the chase with a six off the very first ball, followed by skipper Suryakumar Yadav (7 off 2), who also cleared the ropes with the first delivery he faced. Vice captain Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 off nine balls, sealing the win with a boundary. The innings included five sixes and four fours.

This win ranks third among Full Member teams for most balls left in a successful T20I chase. Only Zimbabwe's win over Mozambique and Sri Lanka's win over the Netherlands, both with 90 balls to spare, were more dominant in terms of time or deliveries saved. India's previous best was an 81-ball win over Scotland in Dubai in 2021.

India vs Pakistan

India will take on their bitter rivals Pakistan in their next Group A match on Sunday (September 14) at the same venue, while the UAE face fellow minnows Oman on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

Asia Cup 2025 will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in multiple languages in India. Asia Cup 2025 will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the match on Sony Sports 3; Sony Sports 4 will provide Tamil and Telugu commentary.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

