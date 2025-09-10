India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Bizarre Run Out

India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Despite that relief, UAE were absolutely thrashed by India by nine wickets after getting bowled out for a paltry 57. India chased down the target in only 27 balls to complete one of the most one-sided wins in Asia Cup history


India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Bizarre Run Out
  • Suryakumar Yadav withdraw an appeal late in UAE's innings after Junaid Siddique was adjudged run out in a bizarre fashion

  • Siddique was complaining to the umpire about a towel drop off the bowler while standing out of his crease

  • India bowled out UAE for 57 and won by nine wickets in their Asia Cup opener

In a bizarre incident, UAE batter Junaid Siddique found a unique way to get run out before skipper Suryakumar Yadav withdrew the appeal in India's opening Asia Cup 2025 clash against the hosts on Wednesday, September 10 in Dubai.

Despite that relief, UAE were absolutely thrashed by India by nine wickets after getting bowled out for a paltry 57. India chased down the target in only 27 balls to complete one of the most one-sided wins in Asia Cup history.

Amid India's brilliance, the run out and the subsequent appeal withdrawal stood out as one of the most talked about moments of the game.

India Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah strikes as India bowl out UAE for 57. - (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
The incident took place in the 13th over with UAE tottering at 54 for eight. On the third ball of the over bowled by Shivam Dube, Siddique slogged wildly only to miss the ball. However, the UAE batter immediately pointed to the towel that fell as Dube was loading up to bowl.

Just as this was unfolding, the wicket-keeper Sanju Samson dislodged the bails with a throw. When the third umpire looked at replays, Siddique was clearly caught short of his crease as he forgot to make his ground while complaining to the umpire.

The big screen soon flashed 'OUT' but India captain Suryakumar withdrew the appeal.

Even though the batter was distracted, as per the rules, he was out of his crease with the ball in play and thus was given out. However, India's withdrawal of appeal meant Siddique got to bat one more ball. Dube bowled a wide and then got Siddique caught by the captain Suryakumar.

Soon UAE were all out for 57. Kuldeep Yadav was the destructor in chief with four wickets for just seven runs. Dube also finished with three scalps.

Earlier, Suryakumar helped India snap a 15-match toss losing streak as the Men In Blue opted to bowl first.

India vs UAE Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

