India Vs UAE, Asia Cup: India Snap 15-Match Toss Losing Streak And Opt To Bowl

India won the toss in their Asia Cup 2025 opener against UAE
This is India's first toss win after 15 straight losses
India's last toss win came at Rajkot in January 2025 against England
After 15 international matches, an Indian captain came out on the right side of the coin toss result on Wednesday as Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first in India's opening encounter at the Asia Cup 2025 against the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The right call during toss against UAE came after 15 matches where India continuously lost in this pre-match ritual.
India lost all five tosses in England in the Test series which they drew 2-2. Before that even in their triumphant Champions Trophy return, India could win a single toss in the five games they played and won. India also lost all three tosses in the ODI series against England at home to follow up on their losses at toss time during the final two T20Is that preceded the One-dayers.
India's last toss win before the UAE clash came at Rajkot in January 2025 against England in the 3rd T20I.
Despite losing all 15 tosses since then, India came on the wrong side of the match result only twice, both times in England in the Test series.
India vs UAE Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
After the toss, the skippers spoke about their decisions. Muhammad Waseem said the UAE team had also considered bowling first, noting that the fresh pitch might assist bowlers early. “We took many positives from our recent series and are confident. We’ve picked a balanced side with spinners, pacers, juniors and seniors,” he added.
Suryakumar Yadav explained India’s decision to bowl, highlighting the wicket’s freshness and the humid conditions that could bring dew later. “We’re flexible in our approach, but today we aim to bowl. We arrived early, had 3-4 productive practice sessions, and even a day off to prepare,” he said.
Asia Cup 2025 Groups
Group A: India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Oman
Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong