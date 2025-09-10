India Vs UAE, Asia Cup: India Snap 15-Match Toss Losing Streak And Opt To Bowl

India Vs UAE, Asia Cup: India's last toss win before the UAE clash came at Rajkot in January 2025 against England in the 3rd T20I. Despite losing all 15 tosses since then, India came on the wrong side of the match result only twice, both times in England in the Test series

Updated on:
India Vs UAE, Asia Cup: India Snap 15-Match Toss Losing Streak
Suryakumar Yadav and India finally won a toss after 15 straight losses Photo: X/BCCI
  • India won the toss in their Asia Cup 2025 opener against UAE

  • This is India's first toss win after 15 straight losses

  • India's last toss win came at Rajkot in January 2025 against England

After 15 international matches, an Indian captain came out on the right side of the coin toss result on Wednesday as Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first in India's opening encounter at the Asia Cup 2025 against the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The right call during toss against UAE came after 15 matches where India continuously lost in this pre-match ritual.

Follow India Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Updates

India lost all five tosses in England in the Test series which they drew 2-2. Before that even in their triumphant Champions Trophy return, India could win a single toss in the five games they played and won. India also lost all three tosses in the ODI series against England at home to follow up on their losses at toss time during the final two T20Is that preceded the One-dayers.

India's last toss win before the UAE clash came at Rajkot in January 2025 against England in the 3rd T20I.

India's players and United Arab Emirates players stand for their national anthem during the Asia Cup - AP/Fatima Shbair
India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The All-Asian Umpiring Panel For This Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Despite losing all 15 tosses since then, India came on the wrong side of the match result only twice, both times in England in the Test series.

India vs UAE Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

After the toss, the skippers spoke about their decisions. Muhammad Waseem said the UAE team had also considered bowling first, noting that the fresh pitch might assist bowlers early. “We took many positives from our recent series and are confident. We’ve picked a balanced side with spinners, pacers, juniors and seniors,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav explained India’s decision to bowl, highlighting the wicket’s freshness and the humid conditions that could bring dew later. “We’re flexible in our approach, but today we aim to bowl. We arrived early, had 3-4 productive practice sessions, and even a day off to prepare,” he said.

Asia Cup 2025 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Oman

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
