India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The All-Asian Umpiring Panel For This Match

India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Gazi Sohel of Bangladesh, Izatullah Safi of Afghanistan and Ruchira Palliyaguruge of Sri Lanka are the three match officials for India's opening match in the tournament

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025
India's players and United Arab Emirates players stand for their national anthem during the Asia Cup Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
India open their Asia Cup title defence with a clash against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India are aiming to extend their lead as the most successful team in the continent with ninth overall title.

As this is the Asia Cup, both the on-field umpires are from the continent and so is the third umpire. Check out the umpiring panel for the India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match 2.

IND Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 2

IND Vs UAE match officials

Izatullah Safi

A rare umpire from Afghanistan, Safi has been officiating at the international level for more than seven years now. He has already officiated in 34 international matches till now.

Gazi Sohel

Another umpire who has been officiating for more than seven years, Sohel comes from Bangladesh. He was in the panel for the 2024 ICC U-19 World Cup. He has officiated in 84 international matches so far, including four Test matches.

Ruchira Palliyaguruge (TV Umpire)

A former all-rounder who eventually became an umpire, Palliyaguruge is an established name in international umpiring. He has stood in the 2015 and 2019 Cricket World Cups. He has umpired in several Asia Cup matches.

India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Match 2: Toss Update

The Group A clash between India and UAE got underway with India winning the toss and opting to field first.

India vs UAE Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

After the toss, the skippers spoke about their decisions. Muhammad Waseem said the UAE team had also considered bowling first, noting that the fresh pitch might assist bowlers early. “We took many positives from our recent series and are confident. We’ve picked a balanced side with spinners, pacers, juniors and seniors,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav explained India’s decision to bowl, highlighting the wicket’s freshness and the humid conditions that could bring dew later. “We’re flexible in our approach, but today we aim to bowl. We arrived early, had 3-4 productive practice sessions, and even a day off to prepare,” he said.

Asia Cup 2025 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Oman

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
