New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Preview: Live Streaming, Squads, Head-to-head, Venue - All You Need To Know

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Get the preview, live streaming details, and squad information for the 1st Test between NZ and WI on Tuesday, December 2, at Hagley Oval

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
New Zealand vs. West Indies
New Zealand skipper Tom Latham with his West Indies counterpart Roston Chase. Photo: BlackCaps/X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NZ take on WI in the 1st of the three-match Test series

  • Kane Williamson makes a comeback to the Kiwi Test squad

  • Live streaming info and H2H stats listed below

New Zealand side, who come on the back of a successful ODI outing, will go head-to-head against the West Indies in a three-match Test series, starting with the first Test from December 2. Both teams have announced their squads and will be looking to put their best forward.

Kane Williamson makes his return to the squad alongside a host of Kiwis stars such as Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and others. The BlackCaps will be favourites on their own turf.

As for the West Indies, they come into this tour on the back of a 0-2 series defeat in India and will be looking to learn from their past mistakes and start afresh.

New Zealand vs West Indies ,1st Test: Head-to-head Stats:

New Zealand have locked horns against the West Indies in 49 Tests, out of which the Kiwis won 17 games and the Windies managed to win 13 contests. The remaining 19 Tests ended in draws.

New Zealand vs West Indies ,1st Test: Squads

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry and Blair Tickner.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Johann Layne, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Ojay Shields.

New Zealand vs West Indies ,1st Test: Live Streaming Info

When will NZ vs WI, 1st Test take place?

The 1st New Zealand vs West Indies Test match will take place on Tuesday, December 2 (IST) at 3:30 AM IST at the Hagley Oval.

Which TV channels will live telecast NZ vs WI 1st Test match in India? 

Sony Sports Network will telecast the NZ vs WI 1st Test match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of NZ vs WI 1st Test match in India?

The fans can watch the New Zealand vs. West Indies 1st Test match on December 2 on SonyLIV via OTTplay Premium as well as on the FanCode app and website.

Published At:
