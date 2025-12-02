US Assumes G20 Presidency, Vows Economic Growth Focus Amid South Africa Feud

US assumes G20 chair from South Africa on December 1, 2025, for 12 months.
Focus on regulatory reforms for prosperity, secure energy chains, tech innovation, rejects prior 'just transition' agenda.
Leaders' meet in Miami during US 250th anniversary, early finance talks to drive results for 85% global GDP bloc.
The United States formally assumed the year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies on Monday, December 1, 2025, pledging to steer the bloc back to its "core mission" of driving economic growth and prosperity through targeted reforms, amid a contentious handover from South Africa following a US boycott of the Johannesburg summit.
In a statement from the State Department, the administration under President Donald Trump committed to "much-needed reforms" prioritizing three pillars: unleashing economic prosperity by limiting regulatory burdens, unlocking affordable and secure energy supply chains, and pioneering new technologies and innovations.
The move signals a sharp pivot from the South African presidency's focus on "just energy transition" and debt sustainability, which the U.S. rejected as misaligned with G20 objectives. Trump directed a boycott of the November 22-23 summit in Johannesburg, citing unsubstantiated claims of "genocide against Afrikaners" and land confiscations in South Africa, prompting Pretoria to dismiss the allegations as "blatant misinformation" and affirm its continued G20 role. Despite the rift, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over the gavel to a US embassy representative, ensuring a formal transition.
The US will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami, Florida, aligning with the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026, a symbolic nod to American innovation and economic leadership. Officials emphasized producing tangible results, with early meetings slated for finance ministers and central bank governors to advance the agenda. This presidency, the first for the U.S. since 2008 under George W. Bush, comes amid global economic headwinds, including inflation and supply chain strains, positioning the G20 representing 85% of global GDP as a key forum for recovery.
As the bloc grapples with divisions, the US initiative aims to foster consensus on growth-oriented policies, though critics warn the exclusionary rhetoric risks alienating emerging economies.