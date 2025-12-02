US Assumes G20 Presidency, Vows Economic Growth Focus Amid South Africa Feud

The move signals a sharp pivot from the South African presidency's focus on "just energy transition" and debt sustainability, which the U.S. rejected as misaligned with G20 objectives. Trump directed a boycott of the November 22-23 summit in Johannesburg, citing unsubstantiated claims of "genocide against Afrikaners" and land confiscations in South Africa, prompting Pretoria to dismiss the allegations as "blatant misinformation" and affirm its continued G20 role. Despite the rift, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over the gavel to a US embassy representative, ensuring a formal transition.