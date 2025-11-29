Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

The ED’s chargesheet naming Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others awaits cognisance as the court postpones its decision

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
National Herald Case National Herald Case latest news ed chargesheet in national herald case
The chargesheet lists Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian, and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd as accused. Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi court postpones decision on cognisance of the ED chargesheet to 16 December.

  • Chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders and Young Indian.

  • ED alleges Rs 2,000 crore AJL property acquisition and a Rs 90 crore loan route.

A Delhi court on Saturday held back its decision on whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet in the National Herald case, pushing the order to 16 December. Special Judge Vishal Gogne announced the deferral during the brief hearing.

According to PTI, the chargesheet centres on allegations that Congress figures Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with the late Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, and senior leaders Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda, were involved in conspiracy and money laundering. The agency has also named the private company Young Indian, which publishes the National Herald through Associated Journals Limited (AJL), PTI reported.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with son Rahul Gandhi - PTI
National Herald Case: ED Tells Delhi Court, ‘Prima Facie’ Case Of Money Laundering

BY Outlook News Desk

The ED has alleged that the accused acquired AJL properties valued at around Rs 2,000 crore, asserting that the takeover was facilitated through Young Indian. PTI reported that the agency claims the Gandhis held a 76 per cent stake in Young Indian, which purportedly “fraudulently” took control of AJL’s assets in return for a Rs 90 crore loan.

The chargesheet lists Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian, and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd as accused. The court will now consider the matter when it reconvenes on 16 December.

(With inputs from PTI)

