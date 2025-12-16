Delhi Court Refuses To Take Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis

Special Judge Vishal Gogne noted the chargesheet filed in the case is based on an investigation into a complaint by a private person, and not on an FIR.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sonia Gandhi And Rahul Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi And Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi refused to take cognisance of the ED money laundering charge against the Gandhis in the National Herald case.

  • The case is based on an investigation into a complaint by a private person, and not on an FIR of a predicate offence.

  • The ED had accused Congress leaders of conspiracy and money laundering.

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering charge against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and five others in the National Herald case.

Special Judge of the Rouse Avenue Court Vishal Gogne noted the chargesheet filed in the case is based on an investigation into a complaint by a private person, and not on an FIR of a predicate offence. Its cognisance is impermissible in law, the judge said.

National Herald Money Laundering Case: Delhi Court Issues Notice To Sonia Gandhi And Rahul Gandhi - PTI
Delhi Police Files FIR Against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi In National Herald Case On ED Complaint

BY Outlook News Desk

Reading out the operative part from the order, the judge said the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has already lodged an FIR in the case, and hence it will be premature to adjudicate on ED's arguments in the case based on merits.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

It has been alleged that they acquired properties worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

Related Content
Related Content

The investigation agency further alleged that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which "fraudulently" usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: 77 Slots To Fill As 10 Franchises Eye Star Names In Abu Dhabi

  2. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  3. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Unbeaten Blue Colts Face Winless Opponents In Group A Finale

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Shaheens Eye Semis Spot Against Spirited Emiratis

  5. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League CEO 'Discloses' New Season Dates On Auction Eve - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  3. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  4. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  5. ‘AQI’ Chants Greet Delhi CM at Messi Event Amid Severe Pollution

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  4. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  5. Flash Floods Kill 21 In Morocco’s Coastal Town Of Safi After Heavy Rain

Latest Stories

  1. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  2. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  3. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa

  4. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Unbeaten Blue Colts Face Winless Opponents In Group A Finale

  5. Delhi Air Quality Very Poor, Over 200 Flights Cancelled, Several Diverted

  6. Bhagyalakshmi Criticises Mohanlal For Sharing Dileep’s Film Poster: Shouldn’t One Stop For A Moment And Think

  7. Army Marks Vijay Diwas, Highlight Indigenous Tech; Political Leaders Pay Tribute

  8. Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Venkatesh Takes MP To 225/8; PUN To Chase First Points