National Herald Case Continues To Haunt Gandhis

The Delhi Police has filed a fresh case of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and other sections of the Indian Penal Code against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the Congress, Young Indian (YI) and Dotex Merchandise Ltd.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: avantika mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
National Herald Case Continues To Haunt Gandhis
PATNA, INDIA - APRIL 18: Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha demonstrating with effigies of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in protest against involved in National Herald case, at Income Tax roundabout on April 18, 2025 in Patna, India. Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The ED has registered a fresh money laundering case against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others on October 3, 2025.

  • The agency has said in the course of its investigation of the 2014 National Herald case, it found evidence of other crimes beyond the scope of the court order.

  • The ED says the total proceeds of the crime is around Rs 988.03 crore.

Less than half a year after filing a chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh case with the Delhi Police with new allegations against them.

Registered on October 3, 2025, the new FIR names Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda, Young Indian (YI) and Dotex Merchandise Ltd, Dotex promoter Sunil Bhandari, AJL and unknown others. They are charged with criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and fraud.

The ED has claimed that the accused diverted properties which the government had allocated to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) for private benefit. Police registered the case under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The ED has invoked section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which means it can share evidence with a law enforcement  the agency subsequently in order to register a money laundering case.

Thus far, the ED says the total proceeds of the crime is around Rs 988.03 crore.

Related Content
Related Content

The fresh case came as the agency has been investigating the Congress and AJL and YI following a court order that took cognisance of a June 2014 complaint by Subramanian Swamy. The ED has told the cops that investigation has unearthed "additional facts" that disclose offences "beyond" the scope of Swamy’s complaint and the court order.

Reacting to the FIR on Sunday, November 30, 2025, the Congress said the fresh case was “completely bogus” and entirely invented. “No money moved, where no immovable property transferred yet money laundering (was) invented."

The chargesheet lists Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian, and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd as accused. - IMAGO/ Hindustan Times; Representational image
Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

BY Outlook News Desk

Earlier this year, a Delhi court had deferred taking cognisance of the ED chargesheet in the case. The court is now set to hear the case on December 16.

Swamy’s complaint says that the Gandhis fraudulently took over the AJL, and its properties which are worth over Rs 2,000 crore through Young Indian, where Sonia and Rahul together have 76 per cent equity. They paid only Rs 50 lakh, it is alleged. The Young Indian had acquired Rs 90.21 crore debt AJL owed to the All India Congress Committee and the AJL converting it into equity shares in YI.

The ED has claimed that through these transaction, the accused defrauded AJL’s shareholders and also its public donors and dishonestly inducing AICC to forego its right to recover Rs 90.21 crore advance it gave to the publisher of National Herald.

According to the ED, the AICC would have been a 99 per cent shareholder to AJL properties worth Rs 2,000 crore.

The ED complaint quoted in the FIR said Rs 18.12 crore in 2017-18 which are “not found to be genuine”. It further said that the Gandhis shuttled a tax demand of YI’s by collecting "bogus" donations. AJL also collected "bogus" advance rent of Rs 38.41 crore between 2017-2018 when “no rent agreements existed.”

The agency has also said that AJL received Rs 29.45 crore from advertisement for its newspapers between 2017-18 and 2020-21 but investigations showed that Rs 15.86 crore was given by various Congress affiliated bodies and the rest from others.

The ED claimed that when enquired with donors, some of them claimed that the money was paid to seek protection from Congress leaders in the course of their regular business.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  2. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's 83rd International Century Shines Bright As Men In Blue Beat SA By 17 Runs

  5. Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  4. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  5. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution