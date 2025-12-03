New Zealand Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Kiwis Lead By 96 Runs At Stumps After WI's Batting Collapse

New Zealand vs West Indies Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Follow the ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs WI Test match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on December 3, 2025, as it happened

New Zealand vs West Indies score 1st Test Day 2
West Indies bowler Johann Layne celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Will Youn during their cricket test match in Christchurch on December 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andrew Cornaga
Welcome to the highlights of Day 2 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and West Indies at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The hosts, starting their new World Test Championship cycle, closed Day 1 on 231/9 after being sent in to bat, with Kane Williamson marking his return to Test cricket with a half-century. Kiwis folded out for 231 on the second day.

In reply, the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals despite finding themselves at 100/2 at one point. Tangerine Chanderpaul's fifty kept WI's innings afloat but post his dismissal, they never recovered, ultimately being dismissed.

The West Indies were bowled out for 167 in their first innings, 64 runs behind New Zealand who reached 32 without loss in seven overs before stumps.

Follow the ball-by-ball updates from the NZ vs WI, 1st Test Day 2 right here:

New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Kemar Roach, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Live Streaming Details

The first Test match between New Zealand and West Indies will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.

