New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 2nd Test: Toss Update And Playing XIs

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Get live streaming info, toss update and playing XIs for second test between New Zealand and West Indies on Wednesday, 10 December at Basin Reserve in Wellington

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 2nd Test: Toss Update Playing XIs
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, right, congratulates teammate Devon Conway on his catch to dismiss the West Indies Tagenarine Chanderpaul during the second day of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand face West Indies on Wednesday, 10 December at the Basin Reserve in Wellington for the second Test

  • New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first

  • West Indies arrive with momentum after their brave escape in Christchurch, built on Shai Hope’s century and Justin Greaves’ double ton

New Zealand face West Indies on Wednesday, 10 December at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, setting the stage for a gripping second Test. Get NZ vs WI toss update and playing XIs right here.

West Indies arrive with their confidence restored after that heroic escape in Christchurch, anchored by Shai Hope’s century and Justin Greaves’ incredible double ton. They may have taken heavy blows in the white-ball series, but they showed real grit to bat nearly two full days and deny New Zealand a win in the opener.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score

Now the contest shifts to Wellington, where New Zealand look to hit back at home while a buoyant West Indies aim to keep squeezing the hosts.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Toss Update And Playing XIs

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay(w), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Ojay Shields

Related Content
Related Content

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Live Streaming

The New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming for the match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and their respective websites.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Tickner Breaks Through, Dismisses King

  2. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Why Didn't Hardik Bowl In Powerplay? SKY Explains

  5. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya Makes Statement Comeback In India Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  2. What’s Left of the Left: 100 Years of Left Politics in India

  3. Day In Pics: December 09, 2025

  4. How Ignored Notices And Safety Lapses Led To 25 Deaths At Goa Nightclub

  5. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  3. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  4. Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

  5. Indonesia's Jakarta Office Fire Kills At Least 20; Rescue Efforts Still Underway

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion