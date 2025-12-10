New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 2nd Test: Toss Update And Playing XIs

New Zealand face West Indies on Wednesday, 10 December at the Basin Reserve in Wellington for the second Test
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first
West Indies arrive with momentum after their brave escape in Christchurch, built on Shai Hope’s century and Justin Greaves’ double ton
New Zealand face West Indies on Wednesday, 10 December at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, setting the stage for a gripping second Test. Get NZ vs WI toss update and playing XIs right here.
West Indies arrive with their confidence restored after that heroic escape in Christchurch, anchored by Shai Hope’s century and Justin Greaves’ incredible double ton. They may have taken heavy blows in the white-ball series, but they showed real grit to bat nearly two full days and deny New Zealand a win in the opener.
Now the contest shifts to Wellington, where New Zealand look to hit back at home while a buoyant West Indies aim to keep squeezing the hosts.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Toss Update And Playing XIs
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay(w), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae
West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Ojay Shields
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Live Streaming
The New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming for the match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and their respective websites.