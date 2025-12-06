New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 5: Justin Greaves Double Ton Snatches Draw For WI
Justin Greaves made an unbeaten 202 in a 230-run partnership with Kemar Roach as the West Indies won an endurance contest against a threadbare New Zealand attack Saturday to draw the first test after being set 531 to win. The West Indies’ second innings of 457-6 was the highest fourth-innings score since tests have been limited to five days. At times they flirted with the highest winning run chase in history Saturday until with six wickets down in the last session Greaves and Roach finally put up the shutters.
