New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 5: Justin Greaves Double Ton Snatches Draw For WI

Justin Greaves made an unbeaten 202 in a 230-run partnership with Kemar Roach as the West Indies won an endurance contest against a threadbare New Zealand attack Saturday to draw the first test after being set 531 to win. The West Indies’ second innings of 457-6 was the highest fourth-innings score since tests have been limited to five days. At times they flirted with the highest winning run chase in history Saturday until with six wickets down in the last session Greaves and Roach finally put up the shutters.

Justin Greaves
West Indies' Justin Greaves, right, raises his bat after scoring 200 runs against New Zealand on Day 5 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 5
New Zealand players walk off at the end of Day 5 of their cricket test match against the West Indies in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Justin Greaves
West Indies' Justin Greaves, left, and Kemar Roach encourage each other while batting against New Zealand on Day 5 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Tom Latham
New Zealand's captain Tom Latham kneels on the ground late on Day 5 of their cricket test match against the West Indies in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Tom Latham
New Zealand players Tom Latham, left, and Daryl Mitchell appeal unsuccessfully for a LBW decision as West Indies' Kemar Roach, center, on Day 5 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Blair Tickner
New Zealand fielders Blair Tickner, right, and Glenn Phillips are unable to field a ball while playing the West Indies on Day 5 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
Zak Foulkes
New Zealand's Zak Foulkes fields off his own bowling to the West Indies on Day 5 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Justin Greaves
West Indies' Justin Greaves celebrates making 100 runs against New Zealand on Day 5 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
Jacob Duffy
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates the wicket of West Indies player Shai Hope on Day 5 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
Tom Latham
New Zealand's Tom Latham catches out the West Indies' Shai Hope on Day 5 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra fields against the West Indies on Day 5 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Tags

