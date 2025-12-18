New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 3rd Test: Blackcaps Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

New Zealand welcome West Indies for the last time in the 3-match Test series
Kiwis are leading by 1-0 after winning the 2nd Test
Blackcaps won the toss and elected to bat first at the Bay Oval; Check playing XIs
Tom Latham's New Zealand are well positioned to claim a 2-0 win in the 3-match Test series against the West Indies. The Blackcaps, after settling for a draw in the 1st, went on to register an one-sided victory in the 2nd encounter at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
Now, for the series decider, we are here at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Roston Chase's West Indies will be aiming to regain their confidence and try to unsettle the hosts right at the start.
The visitors will have to take inspiration from their performance in the 1st Test and try to replicate that here in the 3rd and final Test.
New Zealand had secured a dominant 9-wicket victory in the 2nd Test at the Basin Reserve. After the West Indies were bowled out for 205 in their first innings, the Black Caps responded with 278, thanks to half-centuries from Devon Conway (60) and debutant keeper Mitchell Hay (61).
The match shifted decisively on Day 3 when Jacob Duffy ripped through the Windies' batting lineup, claiming a career-best 5-38.
The visitors went on get collapsed for just 128, leaving New Zealand a tiny target of 56. Conway and Kane Williamson quickly worked their way out and sealed the win before tea.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Toss Update And Playing XIs
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy and Michael Rae
West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (C), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (WK), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Live Streaming
The New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming for the match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and their respective websites.