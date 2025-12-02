New Zealand Vs West Indies Toss Update, 1st Test: Kiwis Bat First In Hagley Oval - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Get live streaming, toss update, and playing XIs for the 1st Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Tuesday, December 2 at Hagley Oval

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test
West Indies Tevin Imlach, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway, center, during their cricket test match in Christchurch Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
  • WI skipper Roston Chase opted to bowl after winning the toss in 1st Test against NZ

  • WI have included Ojay Shield in their bowling attack

  • Williamson marks his return to the NZ side

West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and chose to bowl in overcast conditions and on a greenish pitch at Hagley Oval in the 1st Test against New Zealand. The visitors included Ojay Shield, who is making his Test debut aged 29.

This Test is the first between New Zealand and the West Indies since 2020 and part of a rare three-Test series for both countries.

New Zealand is the only Test-playing nation yet to start its campaign in the new World Test Championship. cycle. New Zealand’s only other Test series in 2025 was against Zimbabwe in August, a 2-0 series win.

Kane Williamson, who missed the Zimbabwe series while playing in England, is playing his first Test since December 2024, the longest break from Test cricket in his career.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Toss Update

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Playing XIs

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

West Indies (Playing XI): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Live Streaming

Which TV channels will live telecast New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match in India?

The live telecast will be available on Sony Sports network the NZ vs WI 1st Test match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match in India?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match on the FanCode and SonyLIV app and websites in India.

(with AP inputs)

