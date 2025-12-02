New Zealand Vs West Indies Toss Update, 1st Test: Kiwis Bat First In Hagley Oval - Check Playing XIs

WI skipper Roston Chase opted to bowl after winning the toss in 1st Test against NZ
WI have included Ojay Shield in their bowling attack
Williamson marks his return to the NZ side
West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and chose to bowl in overcast conditions and on a greenish pitch at Hagley Oval in the 1st Test against New Zealand. The visitors included Ojay Shield, who is making his Test debut aged 29.
This Test is the first between New Zealand and the West Indies since 2020 and part of a rare three-Test series for both countries.
New Zealand is the only Test-playing nation yet to start its campaign in the new World Test Championship. cycle. New Zealand’s only other Test series in 2025 was against Zimbabwe in August, a 2-0 series win.
Kane Williamson, who missed the Zimbabwe series while playing in England, is playing his first Test since December 2024, the longest break from Test cricket in his career.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
West Indies (Playing XI): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields
