Sydney Thunder Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League 2025-26: Get live streaming, toss update, and playing XIs for match 9 on Monday, 22 December at Manuka Oval

Outlook Sports Desk
Sydney Thunder players celebrate. Photo: X/ThunderBBL
  • Sydney Thunder face Brisbane Heat in Match 9 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Monday, December 22, 2025

  • Brisbane Heat won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • The match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website, with television coverage on the Star Sports Network channels

Sydney Thunder face Brisbane Heat in Match 9 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Monday, December 22, 2025. Get toss update and live streaming info here.

The Thunder have struggled to find form this season, losing both of their opening matches and currently sitting at the bottom of the points table. They will be eager to regroup and register their first win of the tournament.

Brisbane Heat, sitting sixth with one victory from two games, face this fixture on a high after a convincing win over Perth Scorchers. They will aim to carry that momentum forward, bringing intensity and consistency to strengthen their position early in the league.

Brisbane Heat have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Sydney Thunder.

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Alsop, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson(w), Xavier Bartlett(c), Shaheen Afridi, Liam Haskett, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Sam Konstas, Matthew Gilkes, David Warner(c), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings(w), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley

Sydney Thunder Vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming

The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

