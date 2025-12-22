Sydney Thunder Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder face Brisbane Heat in Match 9 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Monday, December 22, 2025
The match will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website, with television coverage on the Star Sports Network channels
Sydney Thunder face Brisbane Heat in Match 9 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Monday, December 22, 2025. Get toss update and live streaming info here.
The Thunder have struggled to find form this season, losing both of their opening matches and currently sitting at the bottom of the points table. They will be eager to regroup and register their first win of the tournament.
Brisbane Heat, sitting sixth with one victory from two games, face this fixture on a high after a convincing win over Perth Scorchers. They will aim to carry that momentum forward, bringing intensity and consistency to strengthen their position early in the league.
Sydney Thunder Vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Brisbane Heat have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Sydney Thunder.
Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Alsop, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson(w), Xavier Bartlett(c), Shaheen Afridi, Liam Haskett, Matthew Kuhnemann
Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Sam Konstas, Matthew Gilkes, David Warner(c), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings(w), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley
Sydney Thunder Vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.