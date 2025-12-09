New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: NZ Eye Win Against WI

West Indies head into the second Test with real confidence after their gritty escape in Christchurch
Despite a tough white-ball tour, they showed serious resilience by batting nearly two full days to save the first Test and now aim to push New Zealand harder in Wellington
Get New Zealand vs West Indies ball-by-ball commentary here
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Hello and welcome to our ball-by-ball coverage of Day 1 of the second Test between New Zealand and West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. After their heroic escape in Christchurch, built on Shai Hope’s century and Justin Greaves’ incredible double ton, a confident West Indies arrive with momentum on their side. Despite being battered in the white-ball series, they showed remarkable fight to bat nearly two full days and save the first Test, and now look to keep that pressure on New Zealand in this three-match series. Get NZ vs WI live updates right here.
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Squads
West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields, Anderson Phillip, Jomel Warrican, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell, Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Kristian Clarke, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Rae, Glenn Phillips
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Live Streaming
The New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming for the match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and their respective websites.