Iran Sentences Filmmaker Jafar Panahi To 1 Year For 'Propaganda Activities'

Iranian director Jafar Panahi gets a one-year jail term and two-year travel ban; his lawyer plans an appeal.
Panahi, currently abroad, was convicted of “propaganda activities” amid longstanding state restrictions.
The filmmaker has faced bans since 2010, when he was first barred from making films and leaving Iran.
Palme d'Or winner Jafar Panahi was sentenced in absentia by Iran to a year in prison and a travel ban due to "propaganda activities" against the nation, according to his lawyer, Mostafa Nili, on Monday.
The travel ban is two years long, Nili said, adding that they would file an appeal. Panahi won the Cannes Film Festival's top prize this year for "It Was Just an Accident".
Nili said the charges against the Iranian director were engaging in “propaganda activities” against the state, but did not elaborate. “Mr Panahi is outside Iran right now,” he added.
In 2010, Panahi was banned from creating films and from leaving Iran after supporting huge anti-government rallies a year earlier and making a series of films that attacked the status of modern Iran.
Convicted of “propaganda against the system”, he was sentenced to six years in jail but served only two months behind bars before being released on bail.