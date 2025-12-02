Gotham Awards 2025: One Battle After Another Tops Best Feature, Jafar Panahi Sweeps With Three Wins - Full Winners List

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, won the best feature film at the 2025 Gotham Awards. Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi won three major awards

Jafar Panahi at 2025 Gotham Awards
Jafar Panahi poses with the awards for best international feature, best original screenplay and best director at The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, won the best feature film at the 2025 Gotham Awards.

  • Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi won three major awards: best director, best original screenplay and best international film for It Was Just an Accident.

  • Sopé Dìrísù received the Best Lead Performance trophy for the British-Nigerian drama My Father’s Shadow.

The 35th annual Gotham Awards ceremony was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday (December 1) night. The Gothams, presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, highlighted 40 feature films and 25 performances nominated in 10 categories.

The gala night witnessed attendees and nominees on the red carpet. Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, Amanda Seyfried, Tessa Thompson, and Jacob Elordi, among others, were spotted at the 2025 Gotham Awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, won the best feature film. Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi won three major awards hours after he was sentenced to one year in prison by the Iranian authorities. He won best director, best original screenplay and best international film for It Was Just an Accident.

Sopé Dìrísù received the Best Lead Performance trophy for the British-Nigerian drama My Father’s Shadow. The award was received by the film’s director, Akinola Davies Jr., who also took home the breakthrough director award.

Noah Baumbach received the Director Tribute for Jay Kelly, Tessa Thompson was honoured with the Spotlight Tribute for Hedda, and Julia Roberts received the Visionary Tribute for After the Hunt.

Special tribute honours

Director Tribute: Noah Baumbach – Jay Kelly

Ensemble Tribute: Cast of Sinners

Spotlight Tribute: Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Vanguard Tribute: Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Musical Tribute: Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman – Song Sung Blue

Visionary Tribute: Julia Roberts & Luca Guadagnino – After the Hunt

Cultural Icon Tribute: Jeremy Allen White & Scott Cooper – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Still - Warner Bros.
One Battle After Another Review | Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

BY Debanjan Dhar

Full list of 2025 Gotham Awards winners

Best Feature: One Battle After Another

Best International Feature: It Was Just an Accident

Best Documentary Feature: My Undesirable Friends: Part I, Last Air in Moscow

Best Director: Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Breakthrough Director: Akinola Davies Jr. – My Father’s Shadow

Best Original Screenplay: Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Best Adapted Screenplay: Pillion – Harry Lighton

Outstanding Lead Performance: Sopé Dìrísù – My Father’s Shadow

Outstanding Supporting Performance: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Breakthrough Performer: Abou Sangaré – Souleymane’s Story

