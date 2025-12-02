Gotham Awards 2025: One Battle After Another Tops Best Feature, Jafar Panahi Sweeps With Three Wins - Full Winners List

Jafar Panahi poses with the awards for best international feature, best original screenplay and best director at The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jafar Panahi poses with the awards for best international feature, best original screenplay and best director at The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP