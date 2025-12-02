How Self-respect Marriages In Tamil Nadu Are Fostering Dravidian Movement!
‘Self-respect marriages,’ introduced by Dravidian thinker E.V. Ramasamy Periyar, remain a powerful tool of social and political transformation even a century later. Rooted in the Self-Respect Movement of the 1920s, these ceremonies reject priests, Vedic rituals, Sanskrit mantras, caste purity and patriarchal customs, instead placing consent, equality, and dignity at their core. Today, 1,000–1,500 such marriages take place annually at Periyar Thidal—the Chennai complex that houses his resting place, library, research centre, bookshop and the Viduthalai press. At its centre stands Periyar’s unadorned black-stone statue, free from rituals or restrictions, surrounded by stone-engraved quotes and a garden shaded by the mango tree planted by former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, symbolising the living legacy of the Dravidian movement.
