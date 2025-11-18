Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: PAK-A Off To Perfect Start|UAE 24/3 (7)

Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Raining Wickets|UAE 24/4 (7)
Harshit Kaushik falls for a score of 5 off 10 as Sufiyan Muqeem gets his first wicket of the day. Terrific start from Pakistan A, who will now look to continue the desolation of the UAE batting line-up.
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Lowest Powerplay Score Of Tournament|UAE 21/3 (6)
Ahmed Daniyal took the 3rd wicket UAE wicket as Sohaib Khan, who was struggling from the get go, departs of a low score of 2 off 14. The Shaheens have bowled exceptionally well so far, restricting their opponents for a total of 21 in the first 6 overs, which is also the lowest powerplay score of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025.
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Alishan Sharafu Wicket|UAE 3/2 (2)
Alishan Sharafu has to depart as left-arm off-spinner Arafat Minhas bowls an outstanding delivery to catch the UAE skipper's front foot in front of the stumps. Fantastic start for the Shaheens.
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Wonderful Start For Shaheens!
UAE opener Ahmed Tariq gets out for a golden duck and the Pakistan Shaheens have got off to a cracking start. Dream start for Shahid Aziz, who lands the first blow with a soft dismissal of Tariq.
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: How Is Weather In Doha Today?
It's bright and sunny today in Doha with the temperature set at 32 degree Celsius. Humidity is at 41% and the wind is blowing at 26kph.
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: UAE Playing XI
United Arab Emirates Playing XI: Alishan Sharafu (C), Harshit Kaushik, Sohaib Khan, Yayin Rai, Ahmed Tariq, Syed Haider (WK), Muhammad Arfan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Shaheens Playing XI
Pakistan A Playing XI: Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Naeem, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (C), Arafat Minhas, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update
UAE have won the toss and they have asked Pakistan A to bowl first at the West End Park international stadium in Doha.
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Squads
UAE Squad: Alishan Sharafu(c), Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Ethan DSouza, Syed Haider(w), Yayin Rai, Muhammad Arfan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Ahmed Tariq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin
Pakistan A Squad: Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Naeem, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khurram Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Shahzad, Mohammad Salman Mirza
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: How Is Group A Looking Like?
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Loss
|Points
|1
|Bangladesh A
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|Sri Lanka A
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Afghanistan A
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hong Kong, China
|2
|0
|2
|0
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: How Is Group B Looking Like?
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Loss
|Points
|1
|Pakistan A
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|India A
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Oman
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|UAE
|2
|0
|2
|0
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Who Else Is Playing Today?
In the 2nd Group B match today, India A will go head-to-head with Oman in the same venue from 8:00PM (IST) onwards. The Boys in Blue will be hoping to seal qualification for the semi-finals with a tonight.
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Where To Watch PAK-A Vs UAE?
Fans can watch the enthralling cricketing action between Pakistan A and UAE live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on Television screens.
Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Good Afternoon!
How's the Tuesday afternoon going for all? Welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match number 9 between Pakistan A and UAE from the West End Park international stadium in Doha, Qatar. Stay tuned with us for the build-up, live commentary and more. Match begins at 3:00PM (IST).