From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

There is nothing new in this anti-intellectual pitch. Since ancient times, all those who itch to be absolutist rulers have found intellectuals to be a bit of a nuisance. The reason is simple: the intellectuals have this irritating habit of believing in republican values and virtues. Historian-novelist Robert Harris, in Imperium, decodes these values from a critic of the Lex Gabinia. “He never ranted or stooped to vulgarity; but eloquently restated the old republican case: that power must always be divided, hedged around with limitations, and renewed by annual votes, and that while he had nothing personally against Pompey {the Roman general}—indeed, he felt that Pompey was more worthy of supreme command than any other man in the state—it was a dangerous, un-Roman precedent that would be set by the Lex Gabinia, and that ancient liberties were not to be flung aside merely because of some passing scare about pirates.”