Delhi Police Oppose Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Riots Case

Delhi Police opposed bail for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots case citing their involvement in violent protests.
Videos of Imam’s speeches against the CAA and NRC were submitted as part of the chargesheet, reported PTI.
Activists face charges under UAPA and IPC; the Supreme Court hearing continues after 2 pm.
The Delhi Police on Thursday opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, arguing before the Supreme Court that the accused were responsible for delays in the trial and could not now rely on those delays to seek relief.
According to PTI, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria was hearing the matter when Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the police, said the case reflected a “trend” of professionals participating in “anti-national activities”.
Raju told the bench that the prosecution had placed on record multiple videos of Imam delivering “inflammatory speeches” against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Chakhand, Jamia, Aligarh and Asansol between 2019 and early 2020, before the violence broke out. PTI reported that Justice Kumar sought clarity on whether these videos formed part of the chargesheet, to which Raju responded in the affirmative.
Pointing to Imam’s educational background, Raju said, “Nowadays there is a trend that doctors, engineers are not doing their professions but engaging in anti-national activities.” He added, “It’s not a simple protest. These are violent protests. They are talking about blockades.”
Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider and Rehman have been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the 2020 riots.
The riots left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured amid widespread demonstrations against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens.
The hearing on the bail pleas is scheduled to resume after 2 pm.
(With inputs from PTI)