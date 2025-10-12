As Sangh Turned 100, Has Modi-Shah Turned The RSS Into Their Errand Boy?

All that remains of the Sangh at its centenary is some mystique, a bit of secrecy, elaborate rituals of command and obedience, and catechism so familiar and established in any cult or sect—say, like, the Swaminarayan order or the Rotary Club or the Radha Soami Satsang. The RSS is not the only NGO in the country trafficking in ideals and idealism and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) benefits. Its sprawling organisation has become the sole raison d’être of its existence. But it insists on the uniqueness of its mission; it elevates its idealism to pure spiritualism; and, takes pride in the “discipline” and the “obedience” in its hierarchy.