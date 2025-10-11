Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics

Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar, revered within the RSS and reviled outside it, remains one of the most polarising figures in modern India

Dhirendra K. Jha
Dhirendra K. Jha
Updated on:
Updated on:
M.S. Golwalkar being greeted by young RSS members
Greeting the Chief: M.S. Golwalkar being greeted by young RSS members
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Golwalkar, the second sarsanghachalak (or chief) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was possibly the most complicated and contradictory figure of modern India.

  • Golwalkar, or ‘Guruji’, took over as the RSS chief after the death of Hedgewar in 1940.

  • His growing hatred for a multi-religious nation made him hostile to the idea of secular democracy.

Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar, the second sarsanghachalak (or chief) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was possibly the most complicated and contradictory figure of modern India. Inside the RSS, he is regarded as an ascetic figure—a demi-god of Hindutva politics—and is often accorded a status higher than even the founder of the organisation, K.B. Hedgewar. Outside, he is considered the biggest communal instigator, an icon of true evil who wanted to destroy India’s plural ethos and secularism.

Golwalkar, or ‘Guruji’, took over as the RSS chief after the death of Hedgewar in 1940 and remained its sarsanghachalak till his own death in 1973. When he assumed charge, the RSS lacked any major presence outside the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Under him, the organisation passed through many ups and downs but kept growing all the while. It played an incendiary role in the Partition violence and was banned after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. By the time Golwalkar died, the RSS had extended across the entire country, and its network of allied organisations—the Sangh Parivar—had penetrated almost every aspect of Indian society. His ideological influence did not end with his death: his books—We or Our Nationhood Defined (1939) and Bunch of Thoughts (1966)—provided the core of the Sangh’s credo.

Related Content
Related Content

Though indirectly, Savarkar was the first to defend the Nazi’s treatment of jews in the Third Reich. Golwalkar, with his own keen sense for the effectiveness of primitive emotions, quickly went ahead of the Hindutva ideologue by pushing this line of thinking to extremes. In We or our Nationhood Defined, Golwalkar attempted to deal with his repugnance for Muslims and took Hindutva’s prevalent attraction for European dictatorships to a new level. The virulent idea fuelling the RSS—which demanded that Hindus must be granted the exclusive right to define India’s national identity—was in nebulous form in Savarkar’s treatise on Hindutva. His speeches in support of European dictators and their policies, too, were largely guarded. Golwalkar argued his views sharply and consistently and added considerable details to the idea of Hindutva. Without any ambiguity, he presented the Nazi treatment of Jews as a model to be applied on Indian minorities, especially Muslims, and thus provided the core of the Sangh’s credo.

‘To keep up the purity of the Race and its culture, Germany shocked the world by her purging the country of the semitic Races—the Jews,’ Golwalkar wrote. ‘Race pride at its highest has been manifested here. Germany has also shown how well nigh impossible it is for Races and cultures, having differences going to the root, to be assimilated into one united whole, a good lesson for us in Hindusthan to learn and profit by’. 11

Golwalkar | Dhirendra K. Jha | Simon & Schuster | Rs 899 | 2024
Golwalkar | Dhirendra K. Jha | Simon & Schuster | Rs 899 | 2024
info_icon

With Nazi experiment of cleansing of Jews in mind, Golwalkar—having declared Muslims and Christians as foreign races— prescribed a formula for India:

From this standpoint, sanctioned by the experience of shrewd old nations, the foreign races in Hindusthan must either adopt the Hindu culture and language, must learn to respect and hold in reverence Hindu religion, must entertain no idea but those of the glorification of the Hindu race and culture, i.e., of the Hindu nation and must lose their separate existence to merge in the Hindu race, or may stay in the country, wholly subordinated to the Hindu Nation, claiming nothing, deserving no privileges, far less any preferential treatment—not even citizen’s right. There is, at least should be, no other course for them to adopt. We are an old nation; let us deal as old nations ought to and do deal, with the foreign races, who have chosen to live in our country. 12

Evidently, German theoreticians, especially Swiss jurist Johann Kaspar Bluntschli, had made a deep impression on him. In the book, he made continuous references to them—though he misspelled Bluntschli as ‘Blunstley’—as he set out to radically reject the idea of India being a multi-religious nation. ‘Most of the books mentioned by Golwalkar are illustrative of the German ethnic definition of nationalism,’ writes French political scientist Christophe Jaffrelot. ‘He paid little attention to the English authors from whom the Congress leaders drew their idea of the nation in universalistic terms, such as the role of individual will and the social contract.’ 13

Golwalkar’s growing hatred for a multi-religious nation made him hostile to the idea of secular democracy. He despised the word ‘Indian’ and called it ‘the outlandish name’ which was coined to strengthen ‘wrong notions of democracy’ by promoting unity among people of different religions, particularly Hindus and Muslims. ‘The result of this poison is too well known,’ he wrote. ‘We have allowed ourselves to be duped into believing our foes to be our friends and with our own hands are undermining true nationality. That is the real danger of the day, our self-forgetfulness, our believing our old and bitter enemies to be our friends.’ 14

In We or Our Nationhood Defined, Golwalkar sought to bring communal cruelty to the history of India as an inescapable part of nation-building. He imagined a long period of ‘unflinching war’ through which the ‘Hindu nation’ struggled for existence and protection of its ‘swa’ or identity. ‘Ever since that evil day, when Moslems first landed in Hindusthan, right up to the present moment, the Hindu Nation has been gallantly fighting on to shake off the despoliers,’ he wrote. ‘It is the fortune of war, the tide turns now to this side, now to that, but the war goes on and has not been decided yet. Nor is there any fear of its being decided to our detriment. The Race Spirit has been awakening.’ 15

Concluding what he called ‘the History of Hindusthan’, he sought to carry Hindus into a state of constant opposition toward Muslims:

In short our history is the story of our flourishing Hindu National life for thousands of years and then of a long unflinching war continuing for the last ten centuries, which has not yet come to a decisive close. And when we understand our history, thus rightly, we find ourselves not the degenerate, downtrodden, uncivilised slaves that we are taught to believe we are today, but a nation, a free nation of illustrious heroes fighting the forces of destruction for the last thousand years and determined to carry on the struggle to the bitter end with ever-increasing zeal and unflagging national ardour. And Race Spirit calls. National consciousness blazes forth and we Hindus rally to the Hindu Standard, the Bhagawa Dhwaja, set our teeth in grim determination to wipe out the opposing forces.16

Nevertheless, the component of the communal theory of history in Golwalkar’s thought cannot be attributed solely to him. He was really reflecting the imagination of India’s past as presented by Savarkar. In Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?, Savarkar had written that a ‘conflict of life and death’ ensued ‘after Mohammad of Gazni crossed the Indus’ and invaded India: ‘In this prolonged furious conflict our people became intensely conscious of ourselves as Hindus and were welded into a nation to an extent unknown in our history.’ 17

Golwalkar carried Savarkarite imagination of India’s past further. He took the idea, developed it, turned it into an actionable programme and made it part of a blueprint meant to achieve their common goal—the Hindu Rashtra.

Dhirendra K. Jha is a senior political journalist. He is the author of several books, including Golwalkar, Shadow Armies, Gandhi’s Assassin and the co-author of Ayodhya: The Dark Night

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
| Photo: PTI : Muslim-Hindu: Muslims shower flowers on RSS cadres outside the shrine of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on October 3, 2013
'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited
| Photo: Shailendra Yashwant : People Connect: RSS volunteers prepare for a stage show in Agra
From Margins To Mainstream: Sangh's Long March Through Corridors of Power
Henrik Montgomery/TT via AP : Books by Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai at Börshuset in Stockholm, after he was announced as the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature at the Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institutet, in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.
László Krasznahorkai And The Literature of Ruin: When Darkness Becomes Witness
Outlook : Outlook Magazine's issues 'My Dear Apocalypse' and 'All Is Well'
We Exist In Krasznahorkai’s Dystopia

This article appeared in Outlook Magazine's 21 October Edition 'Who Is An Indian?' as One Hundred Years Of...Creating Heroes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Jadeja Breaks Opening Stand; WI 21/1 (7.2)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Amy Jones Run Out Early | ENG-W 25/1 (4)

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Gill Century Breaks Records, Surpasses Rohit, Joins Kohli’s Elite Club - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Misses Double Century On Day 2, Joins Dravid’s Unwanted Record

  5. Did Rohit Sharma Hit His Lamborghini Urus While Practicing? Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  2. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  3. Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

  4. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

  5. Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  2. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  3. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Jadeja Breaks Opening Stand; WI 21/1 (7.2)

  6. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  7. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics

  8. From Margins To Mainstream: Sangh's Long March Through Corridors of Power