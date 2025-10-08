Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

The Samiti holds a distinct role within the Sangh’s network. Scholars note that while the Samiti describes itself as independent, its beliefs align with Hindutva ideas about nationhood and gender. This has resulted in a distinctive approach to mobilising women, with emphasis on motherhood, cultural preservation, and public responsibility, while also preparing women for leadership in their communities. Researchers observe that this approach creates a particular, feminine view of the nation, rather than replicating the path taken by male-led organisations.