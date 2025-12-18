Omar Abdullah Calls On Nitish Kumar To Apologise Over Veil-Pulling Controversy

The controversy erupted after a video clip circulated widely on social media, showing Nitish Kumar allegedly pulling the veil of a woman during a public interaction.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
He stressed that such actions send the wrong message and undermine the respect and safety that women deserve in public spaces. Photo: PTI
  • Omar Abdullah said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should apologise over the alleged veil-pulling incident, calling it inappropriate and disrespectful.

  • He stressed that leaders in constitutional positions must show sensitivity and uphold women’s dignity in public conduct.

  • The incident has triggered political backlash and renewed debate on gender sensitivity and accountability of public figures.

Senior National Conference leader and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should apologise over the recent “veil-pulling” controversy, stating that the incident was inappropriate and deeply disrespectful towards women.

Reacting to the episode, Abdullah said that public representatives, especially those holding constitutional positions, are expected to uphold dignity and sensitivity in their conduct. He stressed that such actions send the wrong message and undermine the respect and safety that women deserve in public spaces.

“The incident was unfortunate and avoidable. An apology would be the right step to acknowledge the mistake and set a correct example,” Abdullah said, adding that leaders must be mindful of their behaviour, particularly in a country that continues to grapple with issues related to women’s dignity and empowerment.

The controversy erupted after a video clip circulated widely on social media, showing Nitish Kumar allegedly pulling the veil of a woman during a public interaction.

The visuals sparked sharp reactions from opposition leaders and women’s rights groups, who accused the Bihar Chief Minister of crossing a line of propriety.

Opposition parties have seized upon the issue, demanding accountability and raising questions about the ruling leadership’s attitude towards women. Meanwhile, leaders from Nitish Kumar’s party have defended him, saying the incident has been misinterpreted and taken out of context.

As the political row continues, the incident has reignited a broader debate on gender sensitivity, public conduct of leaders, and the standards expected from those in power.

