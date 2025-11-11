Professor Bari's life is a saga of sacrifice for the freedom of the country. In return he asked for nothing. A noble son of the Mother land and true follower of Mahatma Gandhi. Bari's motto was simple living and high thinking. He had a humble beginning born in an ordinary family at Koelwar in old Shahabad district. Abdul Bari became an extraordinary soldier of the National Movement for Independence. He threw himself whole heartedly into the movement at the call of Gandhi during the 'Salt Satyagraha' in 1930. The spirit of this freedom fighter soared higher even when the body was tortured by the British mounted police. In 1934 he became the President of the Congress Socialist Party and in 1937 the vice-chairman of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. During the 1942 Quit India Movement he was again imprisoned and sent to the Hazaribagh Jail. In the wake of the partition of the country in 1946, communal riots spread far and wide. The fire of communal riots spread to Bihar also and it was then that Prof. Bari was at his secular best trying to extinguish the fire of communalism.