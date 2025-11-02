Who Is Anant Singh, JDU Candidate Arrested In Mokama Murder Case - In Photos
Anant Singh, also known as “Chhote Sarkar,” has been a major figure in Mokama politics for the past 20 years. Singh has been an MLA four times. His political career began in 2000, when his brother, Dilip Singh, lost the seat to Surajbhan Singh. Five years later, in 2005, Singh took back the seat. He has been a sitting MLA through successive elections. However, his tenure ended in 2022 with a conviction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, disqualifying him from running. Having been recently acquitted by the Patna High Court, Anant Singh is back on the ballot, this time representing the JD(U). According to his nomination papers, Singh is facing 28 ongoing FIRs, with his alleged crimes ranging from murder, criminal conspiracy, torture, kidnapping, assault, to theft, sheltering criminals, and several arms cases. Following the murder of 75-year-old Jan Suraaj worker Dularchand Yadav this week, Singh was arrested by Mokama police on November 2 in connection with the case.
