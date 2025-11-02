National

Who Is Anant Singh, JDU Candidate Arrested In Mokama Murder Case - In Photos

Anant Singh, also known as “Chhote Sarkar,” has been a major figure in Mokama politics for the past 20 years. Singh has been an MLA four times. His political career began in 2000, when his brother, Dilip Singh, lost the seat to Surajbhan Singh. Five years later, in 2005, Singh took back the seat. He has been a sitting MLA through successive elections. However, his tenure ended in 2022 with a conviction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, disqualifying him from running. Having been recently acquitted by the Patna High Court, Anant Singh is back on the ballot, this time representing the JD(U). According to his nomination papers, Singh is facing 28 ongoing FIRs, with his alleged crimes ranging from murder, criminal conspiracy, torture, kidnapping, assault, to theft, sheltering criminals, and several arms cases. Following the murder of 75-year-old Jan Suraaj worker Dularchand Yadav this week, Singh was arrested by Mokama police on November 2 in connection with the case.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anant Kumar Singh
Anant Kumar Singh, also known as Chhote Sarkar, is an Indian politician and a former MLA from the Mokama assembly constituency of Bihar. |Photo: Ranjan Rahi
1/8
JD-U MLA Anant Kumar Singh during the police raid at his house
JD-U MLA Anant Kumar Singh during the police raid at his house at 1 Mal road on June 24, 2015 in Patna. The Mokama MLA was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of four youths and killing of one of them on June 17. | Photo: AP Dube/Hindustan Times
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
Anant Singh was arrested early Sunday, Nov 02, 2025
Anant Singh was arrested early Sunday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav on 2nd Nov. | Photo: Ranjan Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
JDU leader Anant Singh
Anant Singh was released on parole for 15 days during the 2024 Lok Sabha Election | Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
Anant Singh contested 2020 Vidhansabha elections from Mokama on RJD ticket
He contested the 2020 Vidhansabha elections from Mokama on RJD ticket and won from jail. However he was disqualified in 2022 due to a case for illegal possession of weapons | Photo courtesy: X
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
JDU candidate Anant Singh
His popularity in Mokama amidst the Bhumihars made JDU to field him as a candidate from the constituency in 2025. | Photo: Ranjan Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
Anant Singh with Nitish kumar
In 2020, Singh was given a ticket from Rashtriya Janata Dal to contest the upcoming Bihar legislative election. He won from the Mokama constituency with 35,291 votes, winning the seat for the fourth consecutive time | Photo courtesy: X
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
On 14 August 2024 Patna High Court acquitted Anant Singh in case of illegal arms act for which he was serving 10 years sentence from 2022.
On 14 August 2024 Patna High Court acquitted Anant Singh in case of illegal arms act for which he was serving 10 years sentence from 2022. | Photo: Hindustan Times via www.imago-images.de
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Anant Singh won from the Mokama assembly seat in 2005 on a JDU ticket
Anant Singh contested and won from the Mokama assembly seat in 2005 on a JDU ticket | Photo courtesy: X
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Both Teams Chase Maiden Title As New Champion Rises

  2. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Eye Comeback After Losing 2nd Match By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W Keen To Experience 'How It Feels To Win' – Harmanpreet

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Proteas Won't Rely On Past Success Against IND-W – Woolvardt

  5. India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  3. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  4. 45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal

  5. Day In Pics: November 01, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  3. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  4. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

  5. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start