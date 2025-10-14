One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

They woke up many souls in different parts and in different ways and as people swore their loyalty to one or the other, the clashes between them became more pronounced and each of these institutions and movements claimed to define India and Indians and each in their own has framed the question of who is an Indian based on their ideas and ideologies. And in that, they have countered solitude like the Left, or encountered resistance like the RSS. Of these, the RSS has not only survived but has grown and with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power at the Centre and in several states, the Sangh feels its agenda of making India into a Hindu Rashtra is close to fulfilment. While the Left has survived, there isn’t much left in it to match with the vigour of the Hindutva movement, which adapts itself to keep itself relevant and to spread its reach and influence and impose the Hindu identity on everyone and unite them under that label. While the Left remains an important part of the country’s secular and progressive culture and has been engaged in class struggle in economic, political and ideological forms with its redistributive approach, it has been facing crisis, in terms of how to keep itself relevant in the face of major changes globally and within India, where capitalism challenges its methods and somehow, the Left’s fate has always been intertwined with that of capitalism.