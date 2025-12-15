Women Left Out: Gender At The Core

My electoral run was heralded as an electoral resurgence. Not only did I defeat the BJP and the Congress candidates by an overwhelming margin, I also drastically increased the Left’s vote share from five per cent to 30 per cent within a year. Yet, the biggest hurdle I faced was the clear absence of my polling agents in a majority of booths. This shocked and deeply disturbed me. Here I was, swimming against the tide, doing a stupendous job, and in all probability would have won the election, but I faced embarrassingly low participation from booth-level organisers. In this scenario, no matter how good the candidate is, how does a progressive, Muslim, Left-leaning woman win?