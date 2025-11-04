Woman 'Sexually Harassed' During Morning Walk In Bengaluru, Case Registered

No arrests have been made yet, but police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and collecting witness statements.

  • A 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed and exposed to public indecency while walking her dog in Indiranagar on Nov 1, 2025, around 11:57 AM, when an unidentified man in his 30s called out to her and began masturbating.

  • Indiranagar Police registered an FIR under BNS Section 75 for sexual harassment and public indecency; investigation underway to identify and arrest the accused.

  • The woman filed a complaint detailing the shock; no injuries reported, but incident highlights rising safety concerns for women in Bengaluru's public spaces.

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed and subjected to public indecency while walking her dog here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Indiranagar here on November 1, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, around 11:57 a m, when she was walking her pet, suddenly when an unknown man, believed to be in his 30s, called out 'Madam' to get her attention. When she turned, he allegedly began to publicly expose himself and masturbate.

No arrests have been made yet, but police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and collecting witness statements. The victim is receiving counseling support.

