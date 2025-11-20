Why Are Women Missing From Bihar's Political Leadership?

Despite this overt focus on women voters, the Left parties, a key part of the opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan, fielded only one woman among their candidates. The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the CPI(M) had none among their nine and four candidates, respectively, while the CPI(ML)(Liberation) fielded only one among its 20—Divya Gautam, a 34-year-old political greenhorn, who lost by a margin of 59,079 votes. Overall, the Left parties shared the misfortune of their alliance partners and saw their tally in the Bihar assembly fall to three from 16 in 2020.