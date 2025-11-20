Reading Bihar’s Election Verdict: Why Do Optics Matter in Kerala And Not in Tamil Nadu?

“One can’t assume that there will be a Bihar impact on Tamil Nadu politics. Here, there is actually no NDA or INDIA alliance; only the alliance partners of the DMK and AIADMK. These two parties dominate their respective fronts. No party on either front is capable of challenging the DMK and AIADMK. The Congress's chances of getting more seats in the assembly are highly unlikely, and they may have to contend with fewer seats than in the past,” notes senior journalist Tharasu Shyam. “Within the DMK front, there is no appetite to entertain any demand for more seats from any of its partners." Other analysts who spoke to Outlook agree that the Bihar setback has significantly weakened the Congress’s bargaining position ahead of the 2026 polls.