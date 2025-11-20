An Offering Of Nothings: How Bihar Election Enforced Political Status Quo

However, that does not explain the migrant worker situation. Why would the migrants rally behind the ruling alliance, especially the way they were denied entry into their home state during the lockdown and the pandemic? Due to the lack of employment opportunities in the state, they again had to migrate for work, post-pandemic. It’s a known fact that they are exploited in other states in terms of wage theft and unequal pay. It is said in Bihar that people don’t have big aspirations and are happy with whatever little they have. It is untrue. These youths would not have migrated if they were happy in their home state. Both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah actually said that because of land acquisition issues, there was no scope for setting up factories that could create mass employment. The same is true for the promise to reopen sugar factories, though no answers were provided as to why they had remained closed over the last two decades. But then the NDA was able to neutralise the INDIA bloc’s questions and proposals on employment generation: it did not get the media space it deserved.