Labour Realism: With Starmer's Landslide Win, Is All Good For Britain?

Finally, the febrile ill-wind of xenophobic populism blowing across the western world, represented in Britain by Nigel Farage and his Reform Party, does present a real threat to the political establishment as a whole, and has already damaged the Conservative Party. Farage says he is now coming after Labour. The inability and unwillingness to address working class xenophobia by Corbyn and left-wing Brexit supporters allowed it to morph into something bigger and more menacing: an entire politics based on a class compact between venture capitalists and segments of the working class, between the City, and those places that remain largely white but feel menaced by black and brown bodies fleeing catastrophes around the world and seeking refuge elsewhere in Britain. It remains to be seen if the five MPs Reform currently has are a thin end of the wedge that will do much lasting damage to a country where multiculturalism has not yet resulted in the sorts of civil wars that have become common both in Europe and in America, or whether it will be a flash-in-the-pan rebellion of the right.