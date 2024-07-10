National

Capitalocene: Climate Change In The Age of Capital

In recent times, climate disasters have served as social unveilings and much of the brunt of it all has been borne by those who are poor.

Photo: Experimenter
A Plight of Hardship II (2021): Artwork by Prabhakar Pachpute Photo: Experimenter
info_icon

There are these terms to define the times that we live in. Anthropocene was bad enough. But we have gone through that, and now there is no term that can contain the sadness and despair of the crisis that’s our doing.

I chose to go with Capitalocene. Accumulation, consumption, ambition, individualism, development, etc.

In recent times, climate disasters have served as social unveilings and much of the brunt of it all has been borne by those who are poor and this burden has only intensified the pre-existing inequalities in society. Climate change remains a social issue and rising consumerism and corrupted capitalism lets many of us—who are not categorised as poor—go into oblivia on a plane to escape heat or cold or just about anything else, because we believe climate change isn’t as serious as a terror attack and it is natural. There isn’t much that we can do to stop temperatures from rising or falling.

Our lives are now all about productivity and development and status and as we normalise everything to fit all our wrongdoings by calling them “natural”, we are now increasingly being reminded that the world of Dune, the film, isn’t an imagined dystopia but something that’s not too far into the future.

An intersectional response is the need of the hour and climate justice can be best served with multitasking and overlapping solutions. The internationalist approach to climate justice needs to be rethought and realigned and we must learn from the indigenous communities about balancing needs and aspirations and life itself.

This issue of Outlook is a response and an intervention. A step towards accepting that the poor can’t sleep at night because the city is like a furnace or why they are dying slowly and sometimes, quickly, because we have chosen to look away and switched on air conditioners or heaters or air purifiers and pretend it is all fine. It is not.

(This appeared in the print as 'Capitalocene (The Age Of Capital)')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar Reveals India's Secret To Bowling Success
  3. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. James Anderson Retirement: The Numbers Behind A Legendary Career As Retirement Looms
  5. Gautam Gambhir: The Man With Capabilities To Light Up A Frozen Lake, Now Heads Indian Cricket
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal Creates History To Take Spain To Final
  2. English Premier League: Manchester United Have 'New Energy' Ahead Of Ten Hag's Third Season
  3. UEFA Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Fussballliebe Gets Makeover, Ice-Cool Ivan Toney
  4. ENG Vs NED Semi-Final, UEFA Euro 2024: England Back Harry Kane To Prove Critics Wrong Against Netherlands
  5. Serie A: Moise Kean Makes Fiorentina Switch From Juventus
Tennis News
  1. Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, QF 4 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Sinner Vs Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Crashes Out As World No.5 Prevails In Epic - Data Debrief
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Pedro Cachin, Challenger Braunschweig Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Vekic Vs Sun, Wimbledon 2024: Croatian Fights Back To Beat Qualifier Into Last Four - Data Debrief
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, QF 3 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Capitalocene: Climate Change In The Age of Capital
  2. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE Updates: SC To Review Same-Sex Marriage Verdict, Voting Begins For 13 Assembly By-Poll Elections
  3. By-Poll Elections: Voting Begins For 13 Assembly Seats Across 7 States | Check Full List, Important Candidates
  4. Burning Earth: A Climate Crisis Unfolds
  5. Modi Arrives In Austria, Marks 1st Visit By Indian PM Since 1983 | What's On Agenda
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bad Newz' Song 'Jaanam' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Show Sensuous Chemistry In The 'Hottest' Track Of The Year
  2. Did Prasanth Varma Target Ranveer Singh With His 'Rejection' Post? Here's What The 'HanuMan' Director Has To Say
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  4. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  5. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
US News
  1. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
  2. McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items
  3. Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In The US: Manhattan Leads The List With Sky-High Living Costs
  4. Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer: Suspect At Large
  5. Top 7 Visa-Free Destinations For American Travelers In 2024
World News
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
  3. McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items
  4. Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In The US: Manhattan Leads The List With Sky-High Living Costs
  5. Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer: Suspect At Large
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
  8. Sports News Highlights: Gautam Gambhir Replaces Rahul Dravid As India Head Coach; IND-W Beat RSA-W By 10 Wickets