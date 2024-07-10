Capitalocene: Climate Change In The Age of Capital

In recent times, climate disasters have served as social unveilings and much of the brunt of it all has been borne by those who are poor and this burden has only intensified the pre-existing inequalities in society. Climate change remains a social issue and rising consumerism and corrupted capitalism lets many of us—who are not categorised as poor—go into oblivia on a plane to escape heat or cold or just about anything else, because we believe climate change isn’t as serious as a terror attack and it is natural. There isn’t much that we can do to stop temperatures from rising or falling.