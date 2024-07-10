Burning Earth: A Climate Crisis Unfolds

The driver stopped the bus, left his seat and joined the brawl. Someone slapped the conductor, who threw a punch at someone else. The traffic police had to come in to control the situation. Some passengers tried to cool things down, saying no one was at fault; heat turned everyone crazy. In the end, the driver conceded that he was driving slow not only because they were looking for passengers but also because he was feeling dizzy: he had got little sleep the previous night, the daytime heat had drained all his energy and he had difficulty concentrating.