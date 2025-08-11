Noida Daycare Attendant Assault of 15-Month-Old Caught On CCTV

CCTV showed a teenage attendant in a Noida daycare assaulting a 15-month-old—hitting, biting, and throwing her—while the owner did nothing.
The parents of a 15-month-old toddler accused a teenage attendant and the proprietor of a daycare centre at a residential complex in Sector 137 in Noida of assaulting and biting their child. The teenager was taken into custody.
On social media, CCTV footage from the childcare centre showed an attendant repeatedly punching, slapping, and throwing the girl to the ground while she sobbed in agony.
The Indian Express reported that the attendant closes the door of a room in the centre while holding the toddler in her arms in the 10-minute, 28-second footage. After that, the attendant can be seen using her foot to pick up a green plastic bat off the floor and repeatedly striking the toddler's head. Then, as she moves through the poorly lighted room, she throws the youngster to the floor after striking her skull against the wall.
The parents later noticed the marks on the child’s body and rushed her to a doctor.
According to the mother's August 7 police complaint, her child attends daycare for two hours each day. She was crying when she picked up her child from the centre on August 4.
“I was changing her clothes when I saw bite marks on both her thighs. I rushed her to the doctor, who said it was a bite mark,” the woman said in her complaint.
“To find out what happened, I went to the daycare centre and asked them to show me the CCTV footage. I saw the attendant slapping my child, throwing her to the floor, and hitting her with a plastic bat. It was the attendant who bit her on her thighs,” alleged the mother to the police.
According to the Indian Express, she claimed that the daycare owner did nothing to stop her daughter's desperate cries. The complainant also claimed that the owner and attendant mistreated the mother and threatened her when she confronted them.
By BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with the purpose to incite a breach of peace), the Noida Police have filed a formal complaint against the two.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Vir Kumar told The Indian Express that both women were arrested on the same day the FIR was submitted. They filed a bond after being detained because the offence could be released on bond. He said that the child's attacker was a youngster who had only been at the daycare for ten days.
“The toddler underwent a medical examination to assess her injuries,” said the ACP.