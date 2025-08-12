Sports

Golden State Valkyries 74-57 Connecticut Sun, WNBA: Hayes, Zandalasini Star In Hosts' Win

Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 17 points, Janelle Salaun added 16 and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Connecticut Sun 74-57 in the WNBA on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). Aneesah Morrow had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 12 points for Connecticut (5-26), who dropped to 1-15 in road games this year. Salaun scored on three straight Golden State possessions and Zandalasini followed with a 3-pointer as the Valkyries took the first double-digit lead of the game at 45-33 with 6:09 left in the third quarter. Golden State's fifth 3-pointer in the opening seven minutes of the third made it 53-36. The Valkyries (16-15) used a 14-2 run in the fourth, capped by a corner 3-pointer by Kate Martin, to take a 69-50 lead.