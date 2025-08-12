Sports

Golden State Valkyries 74-57 Connecticut Sun, WNBA: Hayes, Zandalasini Star In Hosts' Win

Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 17 points, Janelle Salaun added 16 and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Connecticut Sun 74-57 in the WNBA on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). Aneesah Morrow had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 12 points for Connecticut (5-26), who dropped to 1-15 in road games this year. Salaun scored on three straight Golden State possessions and Zandalasini followed with a 3-pointer as the Valkyries took the first double-digit lead of the game at 45-33 with 6:09 left in the third quarter. Golden State's fifth 3-pointer in the opening seven minutes of the third made it 53-36. The Valkyries (16-15) used a 14-2 run in the fourth, capped by a corner 3-pointer by Kate Martin, to take a 69-50 lead.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
WNBA basketball game Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun in San Francisco_Kaitlyn Chen
WNBA basketball: Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun | Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Golden State Valkyries' Kaitlyn Chen and Cecilia Zandalasini celebrate their win over the Connecticut Sun after a WNBA basketball game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

2/5
WNBA basketball game Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun in San Francisco_Kate Martin
WNBA basketball: Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun | Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Golden State Valkyries' Kate Martin and Connecticut Sun's Leila Lacan vie for a loose ball in the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

3/5
WNBA basketball game Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun in San Francisco_Tiffany Hayes
WNBA basketball: Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun | Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Golden State Valkyries' Tiffany Hayes is fouled by Connecticut Sun's Migna Toure in a WNBA basketball game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

4/5
WNBA basketball game Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun in San Francisco_Carla Leite
WNBA basketball: Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun | Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Golden State Valkyries' Carla Leite drives against Connecticut Sun's Saniya Rivers in the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

5/5
WNBA basketball game Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun in San Francisco_Kaila Charles
WNBA basketball: Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun | Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Golden State Valkyries' Kaila Charles and Connecticut Sun's Aaliyah Edwards react to an official's call in a WNBA basketball game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal