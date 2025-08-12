AUS Vs RSA, 2nd T20I Highlights: Brevis' 125* Blasts Australia As Proteas Win By 53 Runs

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Highlights: Dewald Brevis hit a scintillating 125 not out to help South Africa win the 2nd T20I and level the series.

AUS Vs RSA, 2nd T20I Highlights
Dewald Brevis of South Africa bats during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and South Africa AP/JONO SEARLE
Below are the highlights from our coverage of the second T20I of the series between Australia and South Africa which took place at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Australia won the toss and started well before a storm named Dewald Brevis ripped their bowling line-up apart. Brevis hit a record-breaking 125 not out to help South Africa set up a 219-run target for Australia. The Aussies rode on Tim David's fifty to stay in the hunt before collapsing for 165 and losing by 53 runs. Follow highlights below
LIVE UPDATES

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score

Welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I of the series between Australia and South Africa taking place at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: Squads

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: Streaming Details

The second T20 international between Australia and South Africa is about to begin. Check out the preview, previous match result, squads, telecast and live streaming details by clicking HERE

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: Toss

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second T20I.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Alex Carey(w), Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: RSA 32/0 (3)

19 off the third over and South Africa get the start they were looking for. Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram both have begun well and they would be looking to make it a really big powerplay. Ben Dwarshius comes into the attack now.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: RSA 50/2 (6)

Powerplay done and Australia have made a comeback in this game with the wickets of both the Proteas openers. The young pairing of Dewald Brevis and Lhuan dre-Pretorius is now in the middle. South Africa have scored 50 in the powerplay but this pitch is not looking like the best for strokeplay so far.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: RSA 88/3 (10)

35 runs off 19 balls so far for Dewald Brevis and he is single handedly keeping South Africa in the game. He has taken chances and got a little bit of fortune as well. South Africa would want Tristan Stubbs to join in who is batting on eight off eight right now.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: RSA 141/3 (13)

Carnage from Dewald Brevis. He took 25 balls for his half-century and is now batting on 84 off 34. Tremendous knock and South Africa's score has now jumped over 140 in just 13 overs. Brevis has rode his luck but his intent has fetched him boundaries consistently.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: RSA 167/3 (13)

Dewald Brevis blasts a 41-ball century. This is an outstanding innings. He is just using all his power and timing to make things look so easy. Tremendous T20 batting. Nine fours and eight sixes for Brevis so far who is now the youngest South African to hit a T20I century.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: Innings Break

South Africa finish with 218/7! What an incredible innings from Dewald Brevis who goes back unbeaten at 125 from just 56 balls. This is now the record for highest T20I score by a South African. Magical stuff from the 22-year-old who takes his side to a big total here in Darwin.

A bit of an anti-climatic end to the innings though. Just 25 come off the final three overs as Ben Dwarshius finished with two wickets for just 24 runs in his four overs while his other teammates went for plenty.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: AUS 7/0 (1)

Australia need 212 runs in 114 balls

A good start from Kagiso Rabada as he makes Travis Head miss a lot in the first over. Rabada would love some pressure from the other end as well so that when he returns in the next over, there is a big chance of a wicket.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: AUS 58/2 (6)

Australia need 161 runs in 84 balls

Tim David is once again on fire and once again he has been dropped by Tristan Stubbs at the boundary. South Africa really need the wicket of David if they want to keep this game in their control. Mitchell Marsh too is looking dangerous and Australia are hoping this partnership makes things easier for them in this steep chase.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: AUS 104/4 (10)

Kagiso Rabada takes out the dangerous Tim David and South Africa stop Australia's charge. This could be a game-changing moment. David walks back right after his fifty and his 24-ball impactful innings stops right there. Glenn Maxwell is now joined by Mitch owen who too could prove to be a dangerous batter.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: AUS 135/5 (10)

Australia need 84 runs in 36 balls

The Tim David wicket turned the game and it looks very unlikely here that Australia will win this match. The require run rate is now at 14. Just 31 runs off 26 balls since David lost his wicket. Things looking bad for Australia now.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: RSA Win

South Africa win by 53 runs to level the series. They complete the job with ease and all credit for this win will definitely go to Dewald Brevis who hit a fantastic 125 not out. Australia bowled out for 165 in reply of South Africa's 218.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: RSA Win

RSA 218/7 (20)

AUS 165 (17.4)

South Africa won by 53 runs

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score: POTM

Dewald Brevis is undoubtedly the Player of the Match. What a fantastic innings. 125 not out from 56 balls by the 22-year-old in an amazing knock. He gets the award.

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score

This loss ends Australia's streak of winning nine straight games n T20Is.

Thank You

A good game of cricket and now we will meet in the third T20I. Till then, good bye!

Published At:
