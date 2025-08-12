Australia Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs RSA Cricket Match

Here is all you need to know about the second T20 international between Australia and South Africa: preview, previous match result, squads, telecast and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
Australia Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I
Australia Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Ben Dwarshuis, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of Dewald Brevis in the opener Photo: Jono Searle/AAPImage via AP
  • Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs in 1st T20I

  • Hosts hit 13 sixes to Proteas' two

  • Win today would be a record-extending 10th one in T20Is for Aussies

Australia will aim to take an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match series when they welcome South Africa for the second T20 international at the Marrara Stadium in Darwin on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). A win in this game would be Australia's 10th consecutive T20I victory, an extension of the record they already hold with a nine-game streak. Watch the cricket match live today.

In the opener, Tim David continued his red-hot form by smashing 83 runs off 52 deliveries as the Aussies went from 75-6 to a challenging 178-run total. The loss of wickets did not curtail the hosts' six-hitting spree as they clobbered 13 maximums as part of their power-packed approach to the format.

In contrast, the Proteas could muster just two sixes as they ended up with 161 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton hit a 55-ball 71 but did not get much support from the other end. For the victors, Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis claimed three wickets apiece.

The visitors needed 21 runs off the last five balls to achieve their target, but Rickelton's resistance was ended by a scarcely believable catch from Glenn Maxwell, who jumped over the boundary to grab the ball, released it back over his shoulder before landing, then leapt back into bounds to grasp it again.

Victory in Tuesday's game will secure a sixth consecutive series win for Australia over South Africa in T20Is. The Proteas' only victory over them in a multi-game series in the format came in March 2009 (2-0).

Australia Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the second Australia vs South Africa T20I be played?

The second Australia vs South Africa T20I will be played at the Marrara Stadium in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 2:45pm IST.

Where will the second Australia vs South Africa T20I be telecast and live streamed?

The second Australia vs South Africa T20I will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Australia Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Squads

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter

Published At:
