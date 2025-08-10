AUS Vs RSA 1st T20I: Tim David's Six-Laden 83 Sets Up 17-run Win For Australia

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I match report: Tim David hit 83, Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets as Aussies triumphed in the openiing game in what is their ninth consecutive win in T20Is

Outlook Sports Desk
australia vs south africa match report 1st t20i
Australia's Tim David bats during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and South Africa in Darwin Photo: AP/JONO SEARLE
Tim David played a stunning knock to set up Australia's 17-run win against South Africa in the opening T20I of the series taking place on Sunday at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. David hit 83 runs from 52 balls with eight sixes and four fours to take Australia to 178 all out. Josh Hazlewood then starred with the ball to help Aussies emerge victorious.

Earlier, captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to field first.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

The match was off to a rapid start as Australia refused to slow down even though South Africa kept striking. At the end of the powerplay, Australia had reached 71 but their top four had been sent back to pavillion with Kagiso Rabada striking twice.

The Aussies were soon reduced to 75 for six but that did not bother Tim David who mixed aggression with caution to take his side to 178. Kwena Maphaka was the pick of the Proteas bowlers as he took four wickets for just 20 runs in his four overs.

South Africa took a measured approach towards the target. Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs stitched a 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket to bring South Africa closer to the target. With 60 needed off the last six overs and Rickelton and Stubbs batting well, Australia captain Mitch Marsh brought his trump card Josh Hazlewood back.

Hazlewood turned the game on its head with just one run and two wickets in the 15th over. Adam Zampa followed it up with another two-wicket over to tilt the match further in favour of Aussies. When Rickelton was dismissed in the final over, the match was effectively over. Rickelton played a good hand of 71 while Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshius picked up three wickets each for Australia.

This is now Australia's ninth consecutive win in T20Is, their best ever streak in the format.

Squads:

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

