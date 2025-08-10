AUS Vs RSA 1st T20I: Tim David's Six-Laden 83 Sets Up 17-run Win For Australia

Hazlewood turned the game on its head with just one run and two wickets in the 15th over. Adam Zampa followed it up with another two-wicket over to tilt the match further in favour of Aussies. When Rickelton was dismissed in the final over, the match was effectively over. Rickelton played a good hand of 71 while Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshius picked up three wickets each for Australia.