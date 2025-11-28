Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

Australia name unchanged XI for the 2nd Test against England
Cummins, Hazlewood will miss AUS's 2nd Test against ENG
The hosts lead the Ashes 2025 1-0 after winning the 1st Test by 8 wickets
Australian captain Pat Cummins will miss the 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane against England with the Aussies naming an unchanged side for the day-night game. Steve Smith will continue to lead the side in Cummins' absence.
Captain Pat Cummins’ return has been put on hold despite reports that he had bowled well in the nets in Sydney earlier Friday. Veteran opener Usman Khawaja was included in the squad after back spasms prevented him from batting in the second innings of Perth’s series opener.
The 32-year-old Cummins is in the final stages of his recovery from lumbar back stress and will again travel with the squad to Brisbane.
Local media reported that Cummins trained strongly at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, bowling at what appeared to be full speed to stand-in captain Steve Smith for more than an hour with a pink ball.
But his absence in the squad named Friday means native Queenslander Brendan Doggett looks set to retain his place in the XI for Brisbane after collecting five wickets in the first test. Cummins could be a strong chance to return to the side for the third match in Adelaide beginning Dec. 17.
Sean Abbott and Josh Hazlewood, who had also missed the 1st Test due to injuries, will also miss the action in Brisbane. The 2nd AUS vs ENG Test start from December 4 and will have Cummins as part of the touring party.
Australia lead the 5-match series 1-0 after winning the 1st Test by 8 wickets, thanks to a brilliant century by Travis Head in the 2nd innings.
Australia Playing For Brisbane Test
Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.
(With AP inputs)