India Vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Third leg of South Africa's tour of India begins on December 9
Men in Blue and Proteas lock horns in a 5-match T20I series
Check the live streaming details for the 1st match in Cuttack, Odisha
It is time for the 3rd and final leg of South Africa's all-format tour of India as both teams now shift their attention to a 5-match T20I series. This will be a highly important one, especially for the Proteas, who will be here again from February to March for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
The T20I series, which kick-offs on December 9, will feature a total of 5 matches across 5 cities of the country.
Cuttack, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively will play host to the series.
In the 1st leg of the tour, South Africa whitewashed India 2-0 in the red-ball series for the first time in more than 20 years.
Then, India fought back and named the high-scoring 3-match ODI series by 2-1, winning the 1st and 3rd one-day in clinical fashion.
Now it all comes down to the shortest format of the game. With the focus on next year's T20 World Cup on home soil, Suryakumar Yadav and co will treat this series as the first ground of preparation for the 20-team event.
The 15-man squad, which was announced during the 2nd ODI against South Africa, will more or less be the same for World T20 next year.
India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details
When And Where Will the India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Match Be Played?
The 1st T20I of the series between India and South Africa will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.
India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Where To Watch The Match Live?
The match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.
India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: IND Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.