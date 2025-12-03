India T20I Squad Announcement Highlights: Hardik Pandya Back, Gill's Participation Subject To Fitness - Check Details

India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Welcome!
Welcome to the coverage! BCCI could spring a surprise with the T20I team announcement, given how things have panned out in the SMAT 2025 recently. Lots of batters getting 100s including Sarfaraz Khan and Ayush Mhatre.
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: What Time Is The Selection Meeting?
As per reports, it is believed that the BCCI’s selection meeting for the upcoming T20I series of South Africa is set to begin at 10 AM today.
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: SA's T20I Squad
SA’s T20I squad: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Kaif Praises Selfless RoKo!
Mohammed Kaif applauded Rohit and Kohli for showcasing leadership.
“How many times did we see Virat going and talking to Arshdeep and Prasidh? Rohit was giving inputs too. They want India to win even if they are not leading. They don’t care about credit. They spoke a lot to the bowlers, and the results were evident,” Kaif added.
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: SA Win Toss, Send IND In To Bat
Elsewhere in the match that's taking place in Raipur, SA have sent IND in to bat in the 2nd ODI.
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: IND Lose 20th Consecutive ODI Toss
Stand-in captain KL Rahul lost his 2nd consecutive coin flip in the series and India lost their 20th straight ODI toss, which is an unique and unwanted record.
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Hardik Marks Return In Style
Hardik Pandya, who last appeared in international colours on September 25, marked his return to competitive cricket with a solid all-round performance.
He took part in Baroda's match against Punjab yesterday and became the man of the match for his 77* off 42. Check the full report here.
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Kohli-Gaikwad Approaching Centuries
In the 2nd ODI at Raipur, Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad are approaching their full-centuries as India get closer to yet another 300+ total.
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill On Verge Of Return - Reports
According to various reports, Shubman Gill is most likely to be included for 5-match T20I series against South Africa. He will assume the role of vice-captain, if named in the squad.
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: When Will Series Begin?
1st T20I: Saturday, December 6
2nd T20I: Thursday, December 11
3rd T20I: Sunday, December 14
4th T20I: Wednesday, December 17
5th T20I: Friday, December 19
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: IND Restricted To 358
South Africa have conceded yet another 300+ total against India in this 3-match ODI series. Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad's sensational hundreds helped the Men in Blue leave 359 as the target.
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Squad Announced
And the wait is over. The squad has been announced for India's 5-match T20I series against South Africa. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to mark his return for the first time since September.
Vice-captain Shubman Gill has also been named in the squad but his participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Meet The Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: New Kits For Men In Blue
Meanwhile, the BCCI have also announced brand new kits for the Indian T20I team for next year's T20 World Cup in collaboration with Adidas.
India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Venues For The Series
1st T20I: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
2nd T20I: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh
3rd T20I: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
4th T20I: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
5th T20I: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad