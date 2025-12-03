India T20I Squad Announcement Highlights: Hardik Pandya Back, Gill's Participation Subject To Fitness - Check Details

Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain and Shubman Gill designated vice-captain. File Photo

India's 15-man squad for their upcoming 5-match T20I series against South Africa has been announced. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was sidelined for several months due to a quadricep injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2025, has been named in the side. Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, who was dealing with a neck injury, was also included in the squad, but his participation will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Most of the players, who featured in the T20I series in Australia last month, have retained their spots in the team. The BCCI also revealed a brand new jersey for the shortest format during the Men in Blues' 2nd ODI encounter against South Africa in Raipur. Catch all the updates and highlights from the squad announcement below.

3 Dec 2025, 12:06:57 pm IST India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: What Time Is The Selection Meeting? As per reports, it is believed that the BCCI’s selection meeting for the upcoming T20I series of South Africa is set to begin at 10 AM today.

3 Dec 2025, 12:08:26 pm IST India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: SA's T20I Squad SA’s T20I squad: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.

3 Dec 2025, 02:24:34 pm IST India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Hardik Marks Return In Style Hardik Pandya, who last appeared in international colours on September 25, marked his return to competitive cricket with a solid all-round performance. He took part in Baroda's match against Punjab yesterday and became the man of the match for his 77* off 42. Check the full report here.

3 Dec 2025, 04:37:15 pm IST India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill On Verge Of Return - Reports According to various reports, Shubman Gill is most likely to be included for 5-match T20I series against South Africa. He will assume the role of vice-captain, if named in the squad.

3 Dec 2025, 04:51:13 pm IST India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: When Will Series Begin? 1st T20I: Saturday, December 6 2nd T20I: Thursday, December 11 3rd T20I: Sunday, December 14 4th T20I: Wednesday, December 17 5th T20I: Friday, December 19

3 Dec 2025, 05:35:28 pm IST India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Squad Announced And the wait is over. The squad has been announced for India's 5-match T20I series against South Africa. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to mark his return for the first time since September. Vice-captain Shubman Gill has also been named in the squad but his participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Meet The Squad Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

India T20I Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: New Kits For Men In Blue Meanwhile, the BCCI have also announced brand new kits for the Indian T20I team for next year's T20 World Cup in collaboration with Adidas.